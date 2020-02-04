Commentary: Refugees Need Protection in Their Own Countries

While public attention frequently highlights the plight of refugees in the United States, less attention shines on the narratives of…

While public attention frequently highlights the plight of refugees in the United States, less attention shines on the narratives of people displaced within their own countries.

Displacement occurs along a continuum: many internally displaced later become refugees, and temporary displacement often leads to exile. While President Donald Trump has used fears about religion to recently ban refugees from many countries, an easier way to reduce refugee numbers may be to help those who are internally displaced.

Many perhaps believe incorrectly that people in their own countries do not need help or that their own governments should be responsible for them. In many cases most are unaware of the experiences of people persecuted within their own countries. This is especially true of religious and ethnic minorities like the Hazara in Pakistan, or Yazidis in Iraq, or Uighurs in China.

As a professor of international studies and director of the program in Refugee and Forced Displacement at DePaul University, I have been researching for three years how people displaced due to religious and political violence in India have seen massive displacement that has affected not just families but entire communities.

Last year, I visited a resettled group of Sikh women in New Delhi who were forced to flee their homes because of anti-Sikh violence. Thirty-five years later, the survivors live in abject poverty in the “widow’s colony” of Tilak Vihar, often in single women-led households.

Drug use is rampant among youth and children there. Schools in the area are non-functional, so children attend religious schools which provide little education. Young people who manage an education can’t find jobs because of discrimination.

In the state of Gujarat, where current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused of condoning the deadly 2002 riots while he was chief minister of the state, survivors have been resettled by private Islamic charities in a distant suburb of Ahmedabad called Juhapura.

The area is bisected by two highways with almost no transport links to the city, so there is no access to employment. Girls have no access to higher education. The area has a population of 400,000 and only one hospital.

Internally displaced persons, or IDPs, are the fastest growing category of displaced people in the world. An estimated 41.3 million internally displaced persons are in the world, a larger number than refugees.

Syria has the highest number, followed by Colombia, Iraq, Venezuela and the Congo. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that more than half of the 70.3 million people displaced in 2018, are internally displaced, or almost 42 million people.

For example, according to Relief Web, displaced Syrians number about 11.7 million; more than 6 million are internally displaced.

Within the U.S., 1.2 million people were displaced in 2018, mainly as a result of weather events such as Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael, as well as the California wildfires.

The internally displaced are also the neediest and the most vulnerable. When they escape disaster, often they have no resources. They have lost homes, as well as the infrastructure of modern life such as roads, internet and transportation. Often shock and trauma compound their problems.

Outside of emergency care, health care is hard to find. In the medium term, housing unavailability or unaffordability keeps them stuck in a displacement cycle. When they are fleeing persecution, they can’t access help from their governments.

While displaced individuals move away from their homes, they will often try to return. Failing that, they try to find ways to flee their country so that they can apply for asylum. It is crucial to address their most pressing needs such as shelter, health care, education before they are internationally displaced.

People are internally displaced due to many reasons including the natural causes such as earthquakes or floods; industrial disasters such as Chernobyl; or political violence such as was the case in Gujarat.

When natural disasters such as the Australian forest fires occur, states will often allow outside help by countries or international agencies. Even in the case of natural disasters, the crisis often has multiple vectors: the most vulnerable people in a society are the ones that are disproportionately affected by disasters, disease, and a lack of government help and a cycle of poverty.

For example, people displaced by the weather-related events have a difficult time finding housing and resuming normal life, as we recently saw in the Bahamas.

However, when certain populations are targeted because of ethnicity, religion, caste or race, or due to political violence, such cooperation magically dries up.

In the case of the Rohingyas in Myanmar, the Burmese junta followed a textbook case of public management while overseeing one of the largest cases of internal displacement. They perpetrated a denial that the ethnocide was happening, blaming the victims for violence, carrying out ethnic cleansing and banning any news coverage.

In this they were following the examples set by Rwanda, Yugoslavia, Ethiopia, Sudan and India. It was only when Rohingyas were able to escape into Bangladesh in 2017 that it seems the world started paying attention.

Often my university students ask why governments or organizations can’t fix the problem. The simple answer is state sovereignty. In the aftermath of World War II, and the subsequent propaganda of the Cold War, states were willing to sign up to an international law such as the 1951 Convention on Refugees that welcomed refugees, especially from the former Soviet Union and its client states.

But when people who need help live within their country’s borders, no country will allow “outsiders” to help, even if it is with the best intentions. Imagine if Canada offered help to U.S. minorities displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Similarly, China would not allow the U.S. to step in to work with the Uighurs.

Crucial differences between refugees and internally displaced persons include that displaced people do not cross international borders during their displacement. In contrast, refugees are defined as people seeking protection who do cross international borders.

Internally displaced individuals are not protected by international laws, while international laws do protect refugees. “Refugee” is a legal category, while internally displaced person is not an internationally or legally recognized category.

The irony and unique vulnerability for internally displaced persons is that they seek help from the same government that in many cases is responsible for their displacement. In most cases they cannot look to the world for help.

For instance, Sikhs must sue their own government for help. Rohingyas have been declared foreigners in their own land. Ahmadis in Pakistan have been declared non-Muslims by a constitutional amendment. International relief agencies cannot reach them because the governments reject outside monitoring and aid and often deny that displacement is happening.

China, for example, has consistently denied that they are detaining thousands of Uighurs and the country has refused any fact finding by the international community.

The United Nations or the International Red Cross, by the terms of their charter, cannot offer help without the help of governments on the ground.

A more practical solution to ease the plight of internally displaced persons involves strengthening existing human rights laws through sanctions or aid in order to make them work better in states that carry out the displacement of their populations or where the people are at greater risk of climate induced displacement.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights came into force in 1976 and has been signed by 173 countries. It grants protection to human beings against torture, being rendered stateless, and enforced disappearances.

Other human rights laws such as the Covenant on the Rights of the Child are also useful. In order for their provisions to be effective, the U.S. has to take the lead in holding countries accountable for causing and perpetuating internal displacement. These include Syria, Colombia, Iraq and the Congo.

The U.S. is an important player in both Syria and Iraq. U.S. foreign policy needs to sharpen its moral outlook by basing it in human rights in these countries.

As the U.S. goes into its 2020 election cycle, candidates must have a coherent foreign policy based on the ideals of human rights. Addressing mass displacement is a really good place to start.

