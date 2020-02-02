Commentary: Preparing for the Arrival of the Coronavirus

The World Health Organization was very correct on Jan. 30 in classifying the recent coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China as…

The World Health Organization was very correct on Jan. 30 in classifying the recent coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China as a worldwide emergency. It is now clear that this novel virus has breached China’s unprecedented wall of quarantine that sought to surround more than 50 million people with the greatest exposure.

We now know that 2019-nCoV can be shared by people who have mild or no symptoms and it is now likely spreading in numerous countries, some with relatively weak public health infrastructure.

Scientists do not yet know how lethal the virus is. But if 2019-nCoV moves as quickly as the 2009 H1N1 pandemic influenza virus spread, the coronavirus could be causing disease in most areas of the world in a matter of months.

While the precise statistics are still being debated, this virus has a relatively high person-to-person transmission rate and is apt to cause severe disease in people with compromised immune systems. The good news is that the vast majority of people will tolerate a 2019-nCoV infection with bed rest and support, just as they would tolerate a seasonal influenza A virus infection.

While efforts should continue to be made to slow 2019-nCoV movement from one geographical area to another, and to protect those at greatest risk of severe disease, we need to now agree that no matter where we are located, soon we may be exposed to this virus. We need to prepare for 2019-nCoV’s arrival.

When the 2019-nCoV becomes established in a geographical area, public health officials should focus energy upon keeping medical facilities free from onslaughts of people with mild symptoms or the “worried well.” As there is no specific therapy to offer for 2019-CoV infections, only patients who begin developing evidence of severe disease, such as difficulty breathing or strong chest pain, should be brought for medical evaluations and emergent care. A medical clinic visit for the mildly affected will likely result in only a simple prescription of bed rest and over the counter pharmaceuticals to reduce symptoms.

[MORE: Rapid Spread of Coronavirus Challenges Efforts to Track the Outbreak]

People need to understand that being infected with 2019-nCoV is not a cause for panic. In most cases, they should first try to recover at home, just as they would attempt to weather influenza. In fact, a patient mildly affected by 2019-nCoV may put themselves at greater risk of acquiring a second viral infection through exposure to sick patients in a medical clinic and thus, inadvertently increase their risk for severe disease.

Historically, the public panic associated with novel emerging diseases often tremendously increases the burden of the disease through the consumption of limited medical resources and the disruption to society. We may now be seeing this in Hubei, China, where many relatively healthy people who fear 2019-nCoV infection are seeking care and overwhelming medical care facilities.

We now need to plan measures to guard against these problems with public education, health messages of reassurance and medical triage planning.

More from U.S. News

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Rapid Spread of Coronavirus Challenges Efforts to Track the Global Outbreak

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Commentary: Preparing for the Arrival of the Coronavirus originally appeared on usnews.com