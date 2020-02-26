Can You Find First-Time Homebuyer Loans With Zero Down?

A home is likely the biggest purchase you’ll ever make. If you want to buy your first home, the 20%…

A home is likely the biggest purchase you’ll ever make. If you want to buy your first home, the 20% down payment might seem like a goal that’s out of reach.

You could get a home with no money down, but that may not be a good idea for first-time homebuyers. Here’s what you need to know about buying your first home if you’re not making a down payment.

Should You Get a Mortgage With Zero Down?

Although the chance to buy a house with nothing down might seem like a no-brainer, consider your options carefully.

That said, buying a home with no down payment has its benefits. For one, you don’t have to take time to save.

Rising home prices outpace savings in high-cost areas.

“If property appreciates at 4% a year and you want a $200,000 home, waiting a year costs you $8,000,” explains Gina Pogol, a mortgage specialist and managing editor for mortgage site HSH.com. “That’s the increase in home value that you would have secured by buying.”

Without a down payment, you’ll need less cash to take out a mortgage. You can keep some cash liquid for emergencies, home maintenance and repairs, or other uses.

On the other hand, the lower your down payment, the higher your monthly payments and interest charges. You may struggle to qualify for the home you want, and you’ll have to pay for private mortgage insurance.

Still, buying sooner rather than later doesn’t make sense for everyone, Pogol warns. You should be in a good position to buy a home, with enough cash in reserve that you’re not putting everything you have into your house, she says.

How Can First-Time Homebuyers Get a Loan With Zero Down?

Borrowers can qualify for a mortgage with no money down through national loan programs from two government agencies: the U.S. departments of Veterans Affairs and Agriculture.

VA loans. Service members, veterans and eligible surviving spouses can obtain a mortgage with nothing down through the VA. VA loans are backed by the federal government but issued by individual banks.

Federal backing makes VA loans an attractive option for those who are eligible.

The guarantee “allows lenders to offer the best rates while also offering the most flexible credit guidelines,” says Philip Georgiades, a Realtor for mortgage broker FedHome Loan Centers.

USDA loans. These loans are similar to VA loans because they don’t require a down payment, and they offer a guarantee. But they have income limits and geographic restrictions, such as a requirement to buy your primary residence in an approved U.S. rural area.

That doesn’t mean you should rule them out.

“If a homebuyer meets the income qualification for this program and is buying a primary residence in one of the USDA (rural development)-eligible areas of the country, this is an excellent loan program for first-time homebuyers to leverage,” says Jay Miller, a mortgage loan originator with Compass Home Loans in Hawaii.

What Low Down Payment Loan Options Can First-Time Homebuyers Use?

Choices tend to be limited for first-time homebuyers who want to borrow with no money down. Some buyers can get loans with very little down instead. Here is a look at a few options.

Federal Housing Administration loans . The FHA backs loans for homebuyers who make down payments as low as 3.5%. Because these loans are designed to help low- to middle-income borrowers become homeowners, they have more forgiving qualifications than traditional mortgages.

Conventional mortgages . These must conform to certain standards set forth by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the large government-sponsored enterprises that guarantee most mortgages in the U.S. Fannie offers mortgages to first-time homebuyers with as little as 3% down through the program HomeReady and Freddie through Home Possible.

These programs also allow homebuyers to use gifts or grants to help with the down payment.

To qualify, you’ll typically need a FICO score of at least 620. Plus, expect to pay for PMI until the equity in your home reaches 20%.

Good Neighbor Next Door. This U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program provides a home price discount to law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and teachers who buy homes in so-called “revitalization areas.” These HUD-designated areas need economic and community development, and local leaders are committed to both.

The Good Neighbor program cuts the list price of the home by 50%, provided that the borrower lives there full time for at least three years. Plus, if you buy the home with an FHA loan, the down payment could be as low as $100.

If you work in certain fields and are willing to live in certain areas, this program could pay off.

Credit unions. Finally, your local credit union may be a source of low or no down payment mortgages.

A few options: Pentagon Federal Credit Union, widely known as PenFed, provides members with 3%-down mortgages if they are first-time homebuyers. NASA Federal Credit Union offers qualifying members zero-down mortgages with no PMI, while Orange County’s Credit Union markets a zero-down adjustable-rate mortgage for first-time homebuyers and seasoned homeowners alike.

You can always contact the credit unions in your area to inquire about similar programs. Keep in mind that you may need to work in a particular industry, live in certain area or be a member of a certain group to join a credit union.

