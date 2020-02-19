Are Investors Using the Wrong Investment Metrics in 2020?

Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) lost $8.5 billion in 2019. In the same press release revealing that massive loss, Uber also…

Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) lost $8.5 billion in 2019. In the same press release revealing that massive loss, Uber also disclosed a much more pleasant metric: something called “rides adjusted EBITDA” clocked in at $2.07 billion in 2019, an increase of 34% year-over-year.

Is something broken with the investment metrics investors are using when they decide where to allocate their hard-earned money?

Companies have long put out their own financial metrics alongside the standardized generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) numbers the law requires. But in 2020, 11 years into the longest bull market in Wall Street history, are investors getting numb to these company-specific measurements of financial health?

If so, it’s a slippery slope, and there’s a lot on the line for investors who lose sight of healthy skepticism and thinking for themselves.

Here’s an overview of some of today’s most often used investment metrics and some of the challenges they present:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Public companies are legally required to provide GAAP earnings, which conform to standardized accounting principles.

It’s extremely common, however, for companies to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) figures, which are intended to give analysts and investors a better idea of the true earnings power of a company.

Companies typically back out one-time expenses to get adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP measure. Often the headlines of company press releases and media reports will cite this adjusted profitability metric, which is quite often higher than the GAAP earnings.

“It’s trying to help investors understand, ‘Hey what’s the normalized earnings power of this business?’ I get it. But it’s definitely becoming overused in my experience of what I’ve been reading in the past few quarters,” says Brian Dress, investment analyst for Left Brain Investment Research.

“Some of these companies have 15 to 20 entries that they’re pulling out of the income statement, and it’s ridiculous,” Dress says. “It’s all there, it’s all in compliance, but a lot of people don’t read the whole 10-K.”

A 10-K is comprehensive report filed annually by public companies and it’s required by the Securities and Exchange Commissions, the SEC.

One cost that’s routinely ignored in adjusted earnings numbers is stock-based compensation or stock options. Excuses for this widespread accounting delusion are hard to come by, as Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has pointed out in the past, quipping: “If options aren’t a form of compensation, what are they? If compensation isn’t an expense, what is it? And if expenses should not go into the calculation of earnings, where in the world should they go?”

Forward P/E

If there’s one stock market metric every investor and their mother knows it’s the price-to-earnings ratio. But in recent years, it seems increasingly common to refer to stocks’ forward P/E ratios to justify their current values. Why?

The cynical answer might be that since earnings tend to grow year after year, the forward P/E ratio — which divides stock price by projected EPS next fiscal year instead of trailing 12-month EPS — often ends up being a lot lower than the plain old trailing P/E, making a given stock look cheaper than it would otherwise.

Again, this measurement has its utility. A forward P/E can be useful if there are unusually low profits in the past year that distort a company’s P/E ratio higher, for instance. But retail investors should take notice if media and analysts steadily become more enamored with quoting forward P/E ratios without any justified explanation.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

“The problem isn’t that metrics like EBITDA and adjusted EPS are adjusting too much, it’s that they aren’t consistent,” says Joel Litman, chief investment strategist at Valens Research.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, is another often-used non-GAAP measure intended to provide a smoother glimpse at a company’s profit potential.

EBITDA is a mouthful of exceptions but Litman’s biggest problem with a metric like adjusted EBITDA isn’t that it adds even more expenses to be ignored. It’s comparability.

“If one company adds back stock options to get to ‘adjusted EBITDA’ and its peer doesn’t, then how useful is that metric when comparing valuations and performance?” Litman asks.

Perhaps the best example of the slippery slope problem surrounding today’s investment metrics, especially profitability metrics, was brought to light a couple of years ago by WeWork, the shared office space startup whose failed 2019 IPO highlighted Wall Street’s growing intolerance for money-losing growth companies.

In filing for a bond listing in 2018, WeWork offered creditors some truly creative non-GAAP measures of the business, including community adjusted EBITDA, which conveniently excluded everything from salaries for building staffers to utilities, building amenities and rent expenses.

Looking Forward

When it comes to the more typical investment metrics companies produce, even something as typical as adjusted earnings can have a major impact on the company’s seeming profitability.

Take just one example: Square ( SQ), the payments company. When reporting its Q3 2019 results, it also provided full-year guidance. Square guided for a full-year 2019 EPS loss between 2 and 4 cents. But adjusted EPS? Square saw that as a gain between 76 cents and 78 cents per share.

There’s a big difference. And many retail investors may be blissfully unaware when reading through press releases and financial documents.

“If you’re a little bit less sophisticated of an investor, you’re not going to ask those questions like, ‘OK, what goes into this adjusted figure?’ and more broadly, ‘Why are we using an adjusted figure?'” Dress says.

Can adjusted earnings metrics and forward multiples serve a purpose? Absolutely. But the slippery slope problem is real, and can lead to absurd measures companies try to pass off as material, like WeWork’s community adjusted EBITDA.

Arguably the last time markets were in a comparable place was in the late 90s, when investors were using page views and product hype instead of revenue figures to evaluate a company’s growth.

One way to combat this analytical slippage is to use metrics that aren’t so easily manipulated.

“My preferred metric is cash flow because it eliminates most of the accounting tricks,” says Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at The Oxford Club, a financial newsletter company. “If cash flow is strong, I don’t worry too much about earnings. On the other hand, if earnings are strong but cash flow is not, I worry a lot.”

For growth companies that aren’t yet profitable, stats like price-to-sales and gross margin might be more relevant.

The key safety measure to undertake, and perhaps one of the lessons of the dot-com bubble, is to stay vigilant, and not get caught up in the metric du jour. Markets are cyclical, and when the tech bubble popped in the early 2000s, the page view approach to investing was relegated to the back burner, value stocks finally overtook growth stocks and cash became king again.

History may be destined to repeat itself. Value stocks have underperformed growth stocks by near-historic percentages throughout the bull run, with the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF ( IWF) outperforming its value twin, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF ( IWD), significantly over the last 10 years.

A return to the basics of valuation, while not in vogue, is the best way for retail investors to protect themselves from a 2000-era stock market reckoning. At a minimum, flee the scene if you encounter “community adjusted EBITDA” or one of its dubious peers.

