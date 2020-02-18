Are Avocados Good for Weight Loss?

Avocados used to be shunned. In the 1990s, everyone seemed to fear fat. The idea was that because a gram…

Avocados used to be shunned.

In the 1990s, everyone seemed to fear fat. The idea was that because a gram of fat contains 9 calories — as opposed to the 4 calories in a gram of protein or a gram of carbohydrate — eliminating fat could help you lose weight. After all, it sort of made sense that eating fat would make you fat.

Except that’s not actually true. Every diet needs to contain a certain amount of dietary fat. In fact, it’s vital for many bodily functions, including:

— Maintaining energy reserves.

— Supporting cellular growth.

— Protecting the organs.

— Producing hormones.

— Supporting immune function.

In short, fat is important, but still, fatty foods fell out of favor, and high-fat foods like avocados were banished from many tables.

Avocados are mostly fat.

More recently, nutrition science has demonstrated that avocados are actually a very healthy food that can be a great inclusion in a weight-loss or weight-maintenance diet — despite being composed mostly of fat.

A standard serving size of avocado is 100 grams, or about 3.5 ounces. This helping contains about:

— 160 calories.

— 2 grams of protein.

— 15 grams of healthy fats.

— 9 grams of carbohydrates (7 of which are dietary fiber).

This means that more than three-quarters of an avocado’s calories come from fat. Yet it turns out that avocados are actually great for helping you shed some pounds or better manage your weight — and it’s specifically because they contain lots of fat and other compounds that offer health benefits.

Avocados are nutrient dense.

“Avocados are a nutrient-dense superfood, rich in healthy good fats, dietary fiber and essential vitamins and minerals,” says Julie Barrette, senior clinical dietitian at Mission Hospital in Southern California. “Healthy fats, commonly referred to as ‘good’ fats, are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help reduce levels of LDL (also referred to as ‘bad’) cholesterol. Diets high in dietary fiber have been shown to lower blood sugar, reduce LDL cholesterol levels and prevent certain types of cancer.”

Plus, avocados are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including:

— Vitamin C. A 100-gram serving (3.5 ounces) contains 16% of your daily value of vitamin C. Vitamin C supports a healthy immune system.

— B vitamins. Avocados contain B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, all of which are important for cellular energy production and support a healthy immune system.

— Vitamin E. A 100-gram service contains about 10% of the daily value of vitamin E, which helps reduce inflammation in the body, promotes eye health and supports immune function.

— Vitamin K. A rich source of vitamin K, a 100-gram serving contains 26% of the recommended daily value of this vitamin that’s helpful for blood clotting, bone metabolism and regulating calcium levels.

— Folate. A 100-gram serving contains 20% of the recommended daily value of folate, which supports DNA development and cellular function.

— Magnesium. A 100-gram serving of avocado contains 29 milligrams or 7% of the recommended daily value of magnesium, which is important for regulating muscle and nerve function, blood sugar and blood pressure levels and making protein, bone and DNA.

— Potassium. Avocados have more potassium than bananas — about 13% of the recommended daily value in a 100-gram serving versus just 10% in an average banana. Potassium supports kidney and heart function, muscle contraction and nerve transmission.

All this means, you get a lot of bang for your calorie buck with avocados, which is really useful when you’re dieting and cutting calories.

Avocados are a high-satiety food.

Avocados are satisfyingly filling. “Satiety is the feeling of being full, so you are less likely to overeat,” Barrette says. And this isn’t just in your mind. Researchers have measured just how satisfying avocados can be when added to your diet. A 2013 study found that people who added avocado to a meal felt 23% more satiated and had a 28% lower desire to eat again over the next five hours compared to people whose meals did not include avocado. If you feel less hungry hours later, that can reduce the overall number of calories you consume each day.

It’s the fat and fiber in avocados that create this sense of satiety, says Shelley Wood, a clinical dietitian with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California. “Including healthy, plant-based fats and foods higher in fiber in your diet can help keep you fuller and more satisfied longer. Because fat and fiber have lower transit times (meaning they take longer to digest), this can help with weight loss and maintenance.”

They’re high in fiber.

As mentioned earlier, avocados’ high fiber content is a big part of why they’re good for weight loss. Many Americans don’t get enough fiber in their diets. In fact, just 5% of the population consumes enough fiber. “Most adults should aim for 25 grams of dietary fiber per day,” Barrette says.

Fiber is important for a number of reasons, including:

— Supporting bowel health. Keeping things moving in the digestive tract is important for gut and overall health. Fiber adds bulk to stools, which makes them easier to pass. A high-fiber diet can also reduce the risk of hemorrhoids and certain digestive tract diseases, including colorectal cancer and diverticular disease.

— Lowering cholesterol levels. Fiber helps remove some of the cholesterol out of the body, which can lead to improved heart health and lower blood pressure.

— Helping control blood sugar levels. Fiber can help slow the absorption of sugar in the body, which can mean more stability in blood sugar levels. This may reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

— Helping with weight management. High-fiber foods are more satisfying and may lead you to consume fewer calories overall, leading to weight loss.

Wood says that a medium-sized avocado has about 10 grams of fiber, so eating an avocado each day provides about 40% of your recommended dietary fiber intake.

They’re high in good fat.

“It’s important to note that avocados are high in fat, but because it’s mainly healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fat, it does not lead to weight gain when consumed in moderation,” Barrette says.

In addition, “the kind of healthy fat in avocados has been linked to lower levels of LDL cholesterol,” the bad kind of cholesterol that’s associated with heart disease, Wood says.

These healthy fats also make it easier for your body to absorb nutrients from plant foods. Eating avocado with other foods rich in fat-soluble vitamins — foods high in vitamins A, D, E and K, such as carrots, fish liver oil, mushrooms, eggs, almonds, spinach and kale — helps you better absorb their benefits, Wood says.

And it’s not just vitamins. One 2005 study found that adding avocado oil to salads boosted absorption of antioxidants significantly, up to 15 times, depending on the specific antioxidant measured. So, while avocados contain a lot of necessary nutrients on their own, they also make other foods more available to your body.

They’re a superfood.

Avocados offer a wealth of other health benefits. If you’re only looking at them for aiding weight loss, you may be missing the bigger picture, Barrette says. “When it comes to the health benefits of avocado, it’s not just about weight loss.”

Avocados offer numerous health benefits including:

— Reduced risk for heart disease.

— Reduced risk of diabetes.

— Reduced risk of certain types of cancer.

“Avocados can also improve your skin, act as a mood booster and help with brain function,” Barrette says. “They’re considered a superfood for good reason.”

They’re yummy and versatile.

What’s more, avocados taste great too. They’re a versatile addition to many dishes, including:

— Salads.

— Salsas.

— Eggs.

— Soups.

— Toast.

Avocados can also be used as a substitute for mayonnaise, sour cream or other dips or dressings. And savory dishes aren’t their only domain. Add them to sweet dishes like pancakes, breads and desserts for a hit of nutrition that blends in like bananas. They can also be used to swap out butter or other fats in some recipes.

“Avocados can even be grilled and eaten warm or used for baking or frozen treats,” Wood says. Or, keep it simple. “One of my favorite snacks is to halve a small avocado, sprinkle with a little salt and pepper and just eat it with a spoon.”

6 Reasons to Eat More Avocados

In conclusion, if you’re trying to lose weight, don’t let the high-fat content of avocados frighten you. They’re a highly nutritious food that can be great for weight loss and weight management because:

1. They’re nutrient dense.

2. They’re a high-satiety food.

3. They’re high in fiber.

4. They’re high in good fat.

5. They’re a superfood.

6. They’re yummy and versatile.

But Wood offers a final note of temperance when it comes to weight loss and avocados. “Overall, diet is key when managing or losing weight. Most people who eat abundantly from plant-based foods, above all other foods, can enjoy half or even a full avocado daily. But eating a bowl of guacamole with a bag of tortilla chips daily probably won’t be in your best interest and will likely pack on pounds.”

More from U.S. News

10 Unusual Weight-Loss Tips That Actually Work

Winter Fruits and Vegetables for Weight Loss

Best Soups for Weight Loss

Are Avocados Good for Weight Loss? originally appeared on usnews.com