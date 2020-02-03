Are Active Funds Better for Fixed-Income Investors?

Bonds can add diversification and income to a retirement portfolio while lowering the amount of volatility. The addition of bonds…

Bonds can add diversification and income to a retirement portfolio while lowering the amount of volatility.

The addition of bonds can provide a more stable return than stocks, says Daren Blonski, managing principal of Sonoma Wealth Advisors in Sonoma, California. Many investors own bonds because they are uncomfortable with the wide portfolio swings that stocks generate.

“The trade-off is that bonds tend to underperform inflation over the long run,” he says. “Bonds can provide valuable downside protection in recessions whereas stocks tend to experience wide price swings.”

Since 1929, bonds returned 6% annually while stocks returned 10%.

The Benefits of Bonds

Bonds and stocks are generally uncorrelated in their returns, so these assets are often both included in a portfolio to improve the risk-adjusted returns, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley, a New York-based investment bank.

“However, investors looking for income or safety of principal as their main goals may use bonds to satisfy their requirements,” she says.

Corporate or municipal bonds pay a fixed interest rate to investors. This in turn provides a steady stream of dependable and predictable income, says Daniel Johnedis, president and chief investment officer at Cratus Capital.

Since bonds have a fixed maturity date, investors can time the returns on their fixed-income investments. If interest rates rise, bond prices will generally decline, but these assets still pay interest while the principal will be repaid on the maturity date.

“It is easier to predict the total return on bonds than stocks,” Johnedis says. “Corporate bonds are higher in the capital structure than stocks. If a company is having financial difficulties or defaults, bondholders are paid off first before stockholders.”

A diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds can mean less risk, says Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital in New York.

“Equities give you the upside of growth while bonds dampen volatility and pay a regular income,” he says.

Individual Bonds Bring Pros and Cons

The addition of single bonds to a portfolio is the best strategy because investors can target risk more accurately, but an investor should utilize an advisor to manage a fixed-income portfolio of individual bonds, Johnedis says. Understanding the goal of the issuer of the bond can be complex.

The disadvantage of buying individual bonds is the lack of diversification that mutual funds or exchange-traded funds offer.

Buying fixed income requires researching the yield, rating and duration of bonds because each one of those factors can drastically affect the selection process, says Ron McCoy, CEO of Freedom Capital Advisors.

“Many investors are looking at bonds as an alternative place to put a chunk of their money given the market volatility they are expecting in the coming year,” he says. “Investors should consider adding bonds to their portfolio, especially if they are near retirement.”

Buying individual bonds can be tricky because they have a lot of moving parts, Blonski says. In the past 25 years, bonds have been a “fabulous investment” because of declining rates, he says.

Bond Funds and ETFs Add Diversification

Fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs are a low-cost way to gain exposure to a pool of investments that are diversified, says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial.

“They take away some of the guesswork out of picking an individual bond,” he says. “If you’re looking to capture the fixed-income market, an ETF could be an appropriate investment as it aims to mirror the benchmark.”

Investors who add bonds that have less liquidity should expect to pay a higher expense ratio.

“Don’t always assume that low cost means best when it comes to investing in fixed income,” Blonski says. “Sometimes you get what you pay for.”

As the low interest rate environment continues, “it will become increasingly important for investors to explore ways to generate consistent returns, while not exposing their portfolio to excess volatility,” he says. “Doing so is becoming increasingly challenging, forcing the investor to look for an investment in investments that are more alternative nature. The days of loading one’s portfolio up with high-paying bonds seem to be a thing of the past.”

Certain passive bond strategies make sense for investors looking for high – quality government bonds, Johnedis says. The fees on these strategies are generally lower than the fees on actively managed strategies.

Active Funds Can Bring Better Returns

Fixed-income funds benefit from active management since bonds are generally not as liquid and transparent as stocks because they don’t trade on exchanges, Gunzberg says.

“This makes index creation more complex and reliant on various data sources that can differ significantly, so passive bond investing is not as standardized as passive equity investing,” she says. “The bond spreads, different maturities, coupons and credit quality open big opportunities for active management.”

Actively managed open-ended bond mutual funds and ETFs have outperformed passive funds during the one- through 10-year returns, according to Morningstar. The outperformance in the short term is attributed to the ability to adjust to the Federal Reserve’s short-term moves and manage duration, Hayes says.

Actively managed funds can outperform index funds because the portfolio managers take on more risk when choosing assets.

“Ultimately, active bond managers have an easier time beating their index because they can adjust duration more dynamically than the index and the bond markets are less efficient than the equities markets,” Hayes says.

Active management of bonds can offer better returns after accounting for risk compared with passive investing that follows a benchmark, says Chris Osmond, chief investment officer at Prime Capital Investment.

“Cheaper is not always better and with mounting concerns about the extent of money being blindly poured into bonds, questions are being raised as to whether or not passive investing is the next bubble, especially as it pertains to liquidity concerns,” he says.

Investors seeking exposure to a fixed-income sector such as municipal bonds or corporate bonds should consider an actively managed fund. That’s because there is a potential for higher returns with an active strategy.

“The managers of these strategies are experts in the sectors and are paid to outperform their target benchmarks,” Johnedis says. “Look at both risk and return when conducting due diligence on an active bond fund and look at the dispersion of returns and periods of time when the active bond fund outperformed the market.”

