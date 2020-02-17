AP Top Political News at 8:03 p.m. EST

Pete Buttigieg’s next test: Winning over minority voters
2020 Watch: Who can show strength with voters of color?
The Latest: Warren calls for party unity in taking on Trump
One thing unites establishment Democrats: Fear of Sanders
Democratic hopefuls now test strength among minority voters
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s exaggerations on Roger Stone sentence
Bloomberg takes veiled swipe at rival’s aggressive loyalists
Trump takes Daytona 500 warmup lap in presidential limousine
US House speaker Pelosi warns allies against using Huawei
Trump attends wedding of key White House aides
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.