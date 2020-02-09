AP Top Political News at 10:27 p.m. EST

Sanders to seek partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results
Buttigieg on defense as rivals aim to blunt his momentum
Biden faces competition for black vote in his SC ‘firewall’
Klobuchar pushes to defy expectations in New Hampshire
NH poses a last chance for some struggling 2020 Democrats
Trump hosts governors, claims credit for their performance
‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory creeps into mainstream politics
Trump budget to face skepticism, overwhelming politics
Graham: DOJ has process to review Giuliani’s Ukraine info
Flashing signs, cheering fans as Dems make NH closing pitch
