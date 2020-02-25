Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Democrats band together to knock Sanders during debate clash

Debate takeaways: Bernie bruised but not broken

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate

The Latest: Buttigieg sick, cancels several Florida events

Stone judge calls back jurors to address misconduct claims

Can Bernie be stopped? Some Democratic donors are trying

While India seems to love Trump, the reality isn’t so simple

Sanders makes bold play to win primary on Warren’s home turf

Trump says without evidence Dems leak intel to hurt Sanders

Attorney General Barr names new fed prison system director

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up