AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals
Takeaways from the Democratic debate
The Latest: Sanders: Democrat with most delegates should win
AP FACT CHECK: Dems’ debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Trump taps loyalist Grenell as nation’s top intel official
Trump picks pardon requests from wealthy pals and GOP donors
As Trump ups attacks on Justice Dept, Barr remains in post
Bolton: Testimony wouldn’t have changed impeachment outcome
‘Medicare for All’ is driving a wedge through labor movement
Questions about Sanders’ health linger after heart attack
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.