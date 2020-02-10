AP Top Political News at 11:41 p.m. EST The Associated Press

How crucial is New Hampshire win? It depends on whom you ask Feds seek 7 to 9 years in prison…

How crucial is New Hampshire win? It depends on whom you ask Feds seek 7 to 9 years in prison for Trump ally Roger Stone 2020 Watch: On eve of New Hampshire, is Mayor Pete for real? AP Explains: Why isn’t there a winner of Iowa’s Dem caucuses Trump looks to ‘shake up the Dems’ with New Hampshire rally Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts US counterintel strategy emphasizes protection of democracy With Democrats in New Hampshire, Steyer has SC to himself Justice Department brings new suits over sanctuary policies Equifax breach is the latest of many hacks linked to China Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.