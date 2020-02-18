AP Top Political News at 11:28 p.m. EST

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

February 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets

AP source: Attorney General William Barr has told people close to him he’s considering quitting over Trump’s tweets

Bloomberg’s debate debut set to shake up Democratic primary

President Trump goes on clemency spree, and the list is long

11 big and not-so-big names granted clemency by Trump

Bernie Sanders’ campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses

Trump vows to ‘clean up’ LA at Olympic meeting briefing

The Latest: Klobuchar revisits flub about Mexico’s leader

Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.

Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected president

