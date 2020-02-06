AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

Amid irregularities, AP unable to declare winner in Iowa

DNC chair calls for ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

Trump unleashes impeachment fury in acquittal ‘celebration’

McConnell remaking Senate in age of Trump, impeachment

Campaigner or commander in chief? No difference for Trump

Messy Iowa caucuses leave cash-poor candidates scrambling

Buttigieg, Sanders to win most national delegates in Iowa

Warren apologizes to 6 women of color who left Nevada office

Pelosi defends speech-ripping as protesting ‘falsehoods’

House passes bill easing bids by workers to form unions

