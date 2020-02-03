AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Democratic caucus results delayed by mobile app issues AP VoteCast: Iowa Dems split on best challenger for Trump The Latest:…

Democratic caucus results delayed by mobile app issues AP VoteCast: Iowa Dems split on best challenger for Trump The Latest: Biden claims success in Iowa despite vote delay AP VoteCast: Iowa Democratic voters seek fundamental change Dems off to poor start: Leadoff Iowa caucus results delayed Trump trial closing arguments aim at voters, history AP Exclusive: Border apprehensions drop 8 straight months Official: Iowa caucus turnout on pace to match 2016 levels For media, Iowa is a confusing carnival of democracy 2020 Watch: Now it’s time for real votes to shape field Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.