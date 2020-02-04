Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech

Pelosi rips Trump speech. Right there on the podium

Takeaways from State of the Union: Economy, not impeachment

Buttigieg, Sanders lead as Iowa releases partial results

Democratic challengers weigh in on State of the Union speech

The Latest: Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers response to Trump

Democrat’s response to Trump turns to working-class worries

Biden’s poor showing in Iowa shakes establishment support

Avalanche of issues takes out Iowa plan for high-tech caucus

Radio host Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

