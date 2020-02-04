AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EST

Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech
Pelosi rips Trump speech. Right there on the podium
Takeaways from State of the Union: Economy, not impeachment
Buttigieg, Sanders lead as Iowa releases partial results
Democratic challengers weigh in on State of the Union speech
The Latest: Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers response to Trump
Democrat’s response to Trump turns to working-class worries
Biden’s poor showing in Iowa shakes establishment support
Avalanche of issues takes out Iowa plan for high-tech caucus
Radio host Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.