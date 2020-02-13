AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Barr swipes at Trump: Tweets make it ‘impossible’ to do job 2020 Democrats step up attacks to blunt Bloomberg’s rise…

Barr swipes at Trump: Tweets make it ‘impossible’ to do job 2020 Democrats step up attacks to blunt Bloomberg’s rise Trump to transfer $3.8B from military to fund his wall Trump says he might keep others from listening in on calls Senate moves to limit Trump on military force against Iran US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei Warren has raised $6M since Iowa, says race is ‘wide open’ Buttigieg’s rocky record on race gets a closer look Pence pokes fun at slow caucus count while in South Carolina Limbaugh draws bipartisan criticism for Buttigieg remarks Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.