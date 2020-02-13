Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Barr swipes at Trump: Tweets make it ‘impossible’ to do job

2020 Democrats step up attacks to blunt Bloomberg’s rise

Trump to transfer $3.8B from military to fund his wall

Trump says he might keep others from listening in on calls

Senate moves to limit Trump on military force against Iran

US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Warren has raised $6M since Iowa, says race is ‘wide open’

Buttigieg’s rocky record on race gets a closer look

Pence pokes fun at slow caucus count while in South Carolina

Limbaugh draws bipartisan criticism for Buttigieg remarks

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up