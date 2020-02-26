Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:08 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new virus case

Trump faces credibility test as he plays down virus threat

Pelosi urges Democratic unity amid Sanders’ campaign surge

Online ‘impersonator’ tried to contact campaigns, DNC says

For a historic high court pick, Dems must think outside box

AP FACT CHECK: Democrats distort coronavirus readiness

Buttigieg aides say path beyond March 3 possible but tricky

The Latest: Biden not worried about Trump refusing to leave

House makes lynching a federal crime, 65 years after Till

Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up