Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:37 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Democrats big money pledges give way to reality of 2020 race

Wounded but defiant, Bloomberg promises to keep fighting

Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to over 3 years in prison

Bloomberg struggles to respond to politics of #MeToo era

Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

Trump apparently not a fan of ‘Parasite’

Trump savoring scrambled Dem race, Bloomberg’s debate debut

Trump makes unconventional pick to oversee ‘deep state’

The Latest: Warren says Bloomberg NDA refusal disqualifying

Democrats’ feisty debate reaches nearly 20 million viewers

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up