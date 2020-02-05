AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EST

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

February 5, 2020

Not guilty: Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

Trump barrels into 2020 campaign, emboldened after acquittal

Impeachment takeaways: Trump’s iron grip, McConnell delivers

Trump wins acquittal, but Ukraine saga far from over

The Latest: Biden dismayed Limbaugh awarded Medal of Freedom

Sen. Mitt Romney breaks with GOP, votes to convict Trump

TV news ready to shift gears after impeachment saga ends

Buttigieg faces new urgency in bid to win minority voters

Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones votes to convict Trump

Biden casts top rivals as a risk for party that wants to win

