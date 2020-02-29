AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EST

Biden wins South Carolina, aims for Super Tuesday momentum
Analysis: Biden buys time with emphatic South Carolina win
The Latest: Biden adviser says 2 candidates have viable path
Takeaways from the South Carolina primary: Joementum
AP VoteCast: Black voters carry Biden to his first victory
AP VoteCast: Voters prioritize health care in South Carolina
Billionaire Tom Steyer ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid
Trump, on 1st death from virus in US: ‘No reason to panic”
AP FACT CHECK: Trump revives false claim on wall at CPAC
Trump says getting rid of “bad” people made him successful
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.