AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs Bright lights, big stakes for Democrats in Nevada Sanders condemns Russian…

Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from NDAs Bright lights, big stakes for Democrats in Nevada Sanders condemns Russian influence in election In Nevada, Biden casts Sanders, Bloomberg as party posers Picketing, pigeons, politics: Scenes from the Nevada caucus Tech boom, suburban growth drive Nevada’s Democratic shift Democrats try to blunt strong California showing for Sanders Democrats avoid immigration specifics ahead of Nevada vote The Latest: Biden rips Trump for downplaying Russia’s role McConnell-linked group funds ads helping N Carolina Democrat Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.