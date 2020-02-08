Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:39 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Flashing signs, cheering fans as Dems make NH closing pitch

Democrats on edge after 2020 election season’s ragged launch

Biden tells NH Democrats that Buttigieg ‘not a Barack Obama’

US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

Doubts persist for Dem voters about female nominee in 2020

Pompeo warns nation’s governors to be wary of China

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and the state of disunion

The Latest: Biden: first two states important, not critical

Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment

Air Force suicides surged last year to highest in 3 decades

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up