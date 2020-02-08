AP Top Political News at 11:39 p.m. EST

Flashing signs, cheering fans as Dems make NH closing pitch
Democrats on edge after 2020 election season’s ragged launch
Biden tells NH Democrats that Buttigieg ‘not a Barack Obama’
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
Doubts persist for Dem voters about female nominee in 2020
Pompeo warns nation’s governors to be wary of China
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and the state of disunion
The Latest: Biden: first two states important, not critical
Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment
Air Force suicides surged last year to highest in 3 decades
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.