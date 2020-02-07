Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:32 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Front-runners Buttigieg and Sanders beat back debate attacks

Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment

Key takeaways from Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Iowa Democrats to undergo independent review of caucus chaos

AP FACT CHECK: Dems skew health care, Iraq facts in debate

The Latest: Bloomberg isn’t at debate, but he’s name-dropped

Nevada union warns members of Sanders, Warren health plans

‘A disappointment’: Iowa caucus turnout below expectations

Administration ends antitrust probe of 4 automakers, Calif.

Buttigieg says he’s raised $4M since strong showing in Iowa

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

