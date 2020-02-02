AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

In Iowa, anxiety and unpredictability cloud caucus finish
Trump speech to project optimism at time of bitter division
The Latest: Warren assures supporters a woman can win
Uneasy quiet in Mideast, month after Iran strike against US
Impeachment trial heads to historic end in frenetic week
DHS: New screening to begin amid coronavirus concerns
Klobuchar: Not aware of questionable evidence in teen’s case
Confusion over what data schools can provide for 2020 Census
The critical fight inside Democrats’ establishment primary
Trump bashes Bloomberg; Dem’s campaign calls Trump a `liar’
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.