AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

In Iowa, anxiety and unpredictability cloud caucus finish

Trump speech to project optimism at time of bitter division

The Latest: Warren assures supporters a woman can win

Uneasy quiet in Mideast, month after Iran strike against US

Impeachment trial heads to historic end in frenetic week

DHS: New screening to begin amid coronavirus concerns

Klobuchar: Not aware of questionable evidence in teen’s case

Confusion over what data schools can provide for 2020 Census

The critical fight inside Democrats’ establishment primary

Trump bashes Bloomberg; Dem’s campaign calls Trump a `liar’

