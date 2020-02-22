AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead Analysis: Sanders’ path has echoes of Trump’s 2016 campaign Sanders on top:…

Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead Analysis: Sanders’ path has echoes of Trump’s 2016 campaign Sanders on top: Key takeaways from the Nevada caucuses The Latest: Warren thanks Nevada for keeping her in fight Nevada Democrats skirt chaos that plagued Iowa caucuses AP FACT CHECK: Donald Trump and the audacity of hype Security adviser: I’ve seen no intel of Moscow helping Trump Afghan truce worry: 1 militant could threaten peace process Six questions before the Nevada caucus Sanders condemns Russian influence in election Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.