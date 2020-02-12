Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:06 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

With impeachment over, critics see Trump ‘retribution tour’

Democrats seek path through diverse states after Iowa and NH

Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

Bloomberg once blamed end of ‘redlining’ for 2008 collapse

AP VoteCast: Democrats still seeking candidate to unite them

Nevada union might not endorse, but it isn’t staying quiet

After New Hampshire surge, Klobuchar turns to Nevada, beyond

After impeachment: Congress adrift, oversight uncertain

Some Democrats fear fallout from Sanders atop the ticket

Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up