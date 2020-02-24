AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

Worried Democrats rush to slow front-runner Sanders
‘Why would I get out?’: Democrats brush off calls to quit
Generational split among SC black voters could hurt Biden
The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India
Trump’s India visit prioritizes pageantry over policy
AP FACT CHECK: Trump hypes India modernization, US economy
FBI official: Russia wants to see US ‘tear ourselves apart’
US and SKorea may cut back military moves due to coronavirus
Justices to hear Philly dispute over same-sex foster parents
Thomas criticizes a previous high court opinion – his own
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.