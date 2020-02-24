Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Worried Democrats rush to slow front-runner Sanders

‘Why would I get out?’: Democrats brush off calls to quit

Generational split among SC black voters could hurt Biden

The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India

Trump’s India visit prioritizes pageantry over policy

AP FACT CHECK: Trump hypes India modernization, US economy

FBI official: Russia wants to see US ‘tear ourselves apart’

US and SKorea may cut back military moves due to coronavirus

Justices to hear Philly dispute over same-sex foster parents

Thomas criticizes a previous high court opinion – his own

