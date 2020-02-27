Anorexia Recovery Stories

Nearly 1% to 2% of females and 0.1% to 0.3% of males will develop anorexia at some point, according to…

Nearly 1% to 2% of females and 0.1% to 0.3% of males will develop anorexia at some point, according to the National Eating Disorders Association. That may seem like a small number, but the effects from anorexia nervosa can be devastating. In fact, anorexia has the highest associated mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder. This is due to both the health effects from malnutrition and from suicides that occur.

Despite the challenges that people with anorexia face, it’s possible to recover and lead a healthy, fulfilling life. Here are three stories of anorexia recovery.

Struggling to Cope With Pain and Grief

Sam Sturken of New York City somehow always knew she would be vulnerable to an eating disorder. Her family was always appearance-focused, and she was naturally thin. That was a source of praise from her family. She also describes herself as anxious and a perfectionist.

Shortly before she turned 15, her father died from cancer. Her mom struggled with depression and other issues after his death. Sturken found herself providing excessive care for her mom. “It was a high-stress environment for me, while I was still trying to please people,” Sturken says.

Dealing with trauma — such as the excessive stress and death that Sturken experienced — is a common theme among those struggling with eating disorders, including anorexia, says registered dietitian and certified nutritionist Maria Sorbara Mora, author of “Incorporating Science, Body, and Yoga in Nutrition-Based Eating Disorder Treatment and Recovery: The Integrated Eating Approach” and founder and executive director of Integrated Eating Dietetics-Nutrition PLLC in New York. Eating disorders can be a way to cope with trauma — whether it’s death, sexual abuse, divorce, questions about one’s sexuality or chronic bullying and name calling, Mora says.

Sturken went to college, leaving her mom and younger sister at home. The summer before her junior year, her sister began planning to also go to college. At that point, Sturken developed a growing fear about her mom being left alone. To help cope with this, she found that eating and controlling her food intake could help manage her stress.

“I already had an obsession with numbers and calories, but that went 14-fold, and I was reporting everything I put in my body,” she says. She tied how she felt about herself to the number of calories she ate, always aiming to eat a lower number of calories to feel better about herself. She developed food rituals, such as chewing her food a certain number of times or cutting food into a specific number of pieces.

As it got worse, she stopped spending time with friends and skipped class to exercise. “It was prioritizing weight and following rules over prioritizing the people who made life worth living,” she says. She also lost the passion she had for any of her studies or hobbies.

The obsession with numbers and being thin is a common theme among those with anorexia. “No matter how thin they get, there’s still a feeling that they are fat,” says Kristin Wilson, vice president of clinical outreach at Newport Academy. The organization, which helps teens recover from mental health issues, eating disorders and substance abuse, has centers throughout the U.S.

The laser focus on becoming thin and not eating is often tied in with a feeling that the person is not worthy enough of care and love.

After an upsetting family vacation, during which Sturken was confronted about her eating disorder, she saw a doctor her junior year and went into treatment. She took off her spring 2018 semester and continued in treatment until March. She was in a residential treatment facility and eventually was in intensive outpatient therapy. She met with a team of health professionals, and she took part in family therapy.

However, she found herself slipping back into her old habits, which amplified when her mother died in June of that same year. She struggled with anorexia again for a couple of months before returning to treatment in August 2018. The second time around treatment was more effective because Sturken says she felt more determined to not let the eating disorder get in the way of her life.

Sturken finished her college degree in May 2019 and currently works with an AmeriCorps program called City Year, which she loves. “I think about how many times I have to run after a kid or hold a kid while they’re crying. I couldn’t do any of that if I still had an eating disorder,” she says.

I Knew I Was Meant to Do So Much More.

Paige Sklar, of New York City, says she always struggled with self-esteem issues. As a senior in high school, she would hear her friends talk about going to college or taking their next steps in life. Sklar didn’t feel as sure of herself. She decided to join the Army and was told by recruiters she would have to lose a certain amount of weight first.

“I said, ‘That will be my mission. I’ll prove to everyone I can do this and can succeed,'” she says. “I couldn’t control self-esteem or a bad family life, but I could control what I was eating and exercise,” she says.

The number on the scale became her main focus. She would cut out different food groups and decline to go out to eat with friends. At first, Sklar got positive comments over her weight loss, but those became more negative over time as she became thinner and less healthy.

When someone with anorexia is losing weight but receiving negative comments about it, that’s often a trigger for that person to choose to spend more time alone and not see friends, says Wilson. However, it’s also a time when family and friends are key in reaching out to help.

Sklar eventually decided not to join the Army because she was worried about what food would be like during basic training. She also says she was depressed and had anxiety. She began to isolate herself. She had enrolled in community college after high school, but she failed her classes because she was focused only on what she was eating and making sure she exercised enough.

Sklar’s mom took her to see a pediatrician because Sklar was exhausted and drained by her eating disorder. Her family was also worried. The pediatrician recommended the name of a New Jersey treatment facility, but Sklar was hesitant about going. She went with her mom for a consultation and returned a week later for a checkup. At that point, she was admitted to the hospital because her heart rate was dangerously low.

“They couldn’t let me leave because if I left, they weren’t sure I’d make it,” she says. As she sat in her hospital bed that week, she realized she didn’t want her story to end that way. “I knew I was meant to do so much more,” she says.

Although the hospitalization was a wake-up call for Sklar, that isn’t always the case, Mora says. It may be a wake-up call for family members and other loved ones of a person with anorexia, but the person who has anorexia may be too far into their experience to want to change, even when facing challenging health issues — or death.

“A lot of anorexics want to hold on to their weight loss,” Mora says. They know their eating disorder is disrupting their life, but they’re hesitant to seek treatment and stop losing weight, Mora says.

The support Sklar felt from others during recovery helped bolster her confidence and treatment. She felt particularly helped by friends and finding a support system of understanding people.

Sklar also got involved as a volunteer with NEDA’s Walks program, which helps to organize walks across the U.S. After graduating from college, she became a NEDA employee and now works as a development associate for the association. As of early 2020, she’s been five years recovered.

Using Life Experience to Help Others

Cynthia Edwards-Hawver, a licensed psychologist in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, describes herself as “always the good child,” even in the midst of family drama. Her parents divorced when she was eight. At that point, her mother “went off the rails,” and her sister likely had undiagnosed bipolar disorder, which is a condition characterized by extreme mood swings. Edwards-Hawver often took care of her mother, but at age 14 decided to move in with her uncle and grandmother.

“I started a so-called diet and realized that was the one thing I had control over,” Edwards-Hawver says, describing her high school years. She was told at first that she looked great, but then was told she was too thin. She remembered hearing how it was possible to use laxatives to help the body get rid of excessive calories. Laxative abuse can be a part of eating disorders, according to NEDA.

Edwards-Hawver was working at a local chain drug store at the time, so she found it easy to steal laxatives or go to nearby locations and buy more at a discount. She found herself using dozens of laxatives a day. Edwards-Hawver also would skip school to exercise excessively. At her lowest, her weight dropped to 88 pounds.

At that point in time, in the 1980s, there wasn’t the eating disorder awareness that there is now. However, many people were aware of singer Karen Carpenter, who eventually died from congestive heart failure due to anorexia. Edwards-Hawver remembered that a movie about Carpenter pointed out she died after she started to want to get better — a fact that frightened Edwards-Hawver.

Elements in Edwards-Hawver’s life started to improve. A turbulent relationship with her boyfriend got under control, and her mom’s emotional health improved. She started to seek help with local therapists, who had a mixed bag of knowledge about eating disorders. However, one point the therapists did convey successfully was that Edward-Hawver’s family should get involved to help. She made progress.

However, two years into recovery, Edwards-Hawver was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. The laxatives Edwards-Hawver had abused left metallic lead deposits that contributed to a blockage in her heart’s left ventricle. “The heart doctor said, ‘If we can’t fix this, you probably only have six months to live.’ I had just turned 21,” she says. After two surgeries in her hometown, she eventually was treated with the help of an eight-hour surgery at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

Congestive heart failure and other heart problems can be part of the physical experience of an eating disorder, but osteoporosis, anemia and organ failure also can occur, Wilson says. A person may end up in the ER for a medical problem, but a hospital social worker will identify the underlying eating disorder, she explains.

After recovery, Edwards-Hawver eventually decided to become a psychologist and specialize in eating disorders.

The National Eating Disorders Association has a toll-free, confidential helpline, if you or someone you know needs support or wants to find local treatment options: 800-931-2237.

