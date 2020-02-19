ADHD Diet for Kids: What All Parents and Health Providers Should Know

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder affects approximately 11% of children in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and…

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder affects approximately 11% of children in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ADHD can alter a child’s ability to pay attention, behave and learn.

The management of ADHD includes a focus on modifying behavior for young children and, for older kids, a combination of medication and behavioral approaches. In addition, there’s another component to successfully managing ADHD that often gets overlooked: diet.

Nutrition is important for every child, but especially for the child with ADHD. Sadly, it is often left out of the conversation or placed at the end of the long list of things to address. Yet, real nutrition challenges occur in kids with ADHD, such as picky eating, poor diet quality, weight loss, growth disturbances, nutrient deficiencies and negative family dynamics around feeding.

Challenges like these make it harder to optimally nourish the child with ADHD, potentially interfering with daily functioning. The brain is dependent on many nutrients to function at its best. Macronutrients protein, fat and carbohydrates, along with micronutrients like iron, zinc and omega-3 fats are particularly important for brain development and health, and essential for a child’s overall growth and development.

[See: Best Foods for Brain Health.]

Good nutrition can optimize ADHD management, reduce malnutrition, growth problems and bad eating habits, and help kids feel better. Here are some key concepts around nutrition I believe all parents and kids’ health care providers should understand:

1. Nutrition Is Complementary, Not Curative

On social media I often come across claims that nutrition can cure a child with ADHD, or that a proper diet can prevent ADHD. Overblown promises made about certain diets are rampant. The truth? Optimizing nutrition won’t cure or prevent ADHD. But it is helpful to manage the condition.

Studies indicate a well-rounded, nutritious diet is a complementary treatment to current behavioral and medical management approaches. In other words, good nutrition helps ADHD treatment work better. It’s important to recognize that brain function and health is dependent upon, in part, a diet full of healthy fats, protein, carbohydrates and a variety of nutrients.

What you can do: The best approach is to offer a variety of foods from the main food groups, like protein, grains, fruit, vegetables and dairy, during meals and for snacks. And reduce or avoid those foods that provide “empty calories,” such as chips, cookies and candy.

2. Special Diets May Help — or Do More Harm

Up to 19% of children with mental health issues are using complementary and alternative medicine, according to the results from a national survey published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies in 2018. Special diets, like the keto diet, fall under this umbrella. Furthermore, elimination diets or avoiding allergen-containing foods like eggs, wheat or milk, are being used by about 12% of children with ADHD, according to a 2005 study in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health.

To date, however, a limited set of data for a small proportion of children with ADHD suggests eliminating certain food groups or altering certain dietary components may improve ADHD symptoms. A 2014 review study in Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America summarized the effect of using a strict elimination diet, including avoidance of food allergens, such as wheat or dairy, as well as food dyes and preservatives. The researchers estimated a 10% to 30% detectable improvement with the removal of artificial colors, and perhaps preservatives, and a 25% chance of some general symptom improvement. It’s important to emphasize elimination diets have not been proven to be effective for all children with ADHD.

What we do know is that children need a full complement of nutrients for their developing bodies and brains. Eliminating or altering dietary components may inadvertently leave out important nutrients or may compromise a child’s eating, leaving more inadequacies in the diet (and potentially further complicating ADHD symptoms).

What you can do: Focus on adding nutritious foods to the diet, rather than taking them away. If you suspect your child may benefit from a special diet, or is sensitive to a certain food, consult with a pediatric dietitian or your pediatrician first so that you can get proper guidance and avoid unintended consequences like weight loss or a nutrient deficiency.

[READ: How to Help a Child With ADHD in School.]

3. Be Curious About Added Food Ingredients

Some parents indicate that when their kids eat certain food ingredients such as sugar or artificial food dyes it affects their behavior. It’s true some research suggests children may experience changes in behavior, especially if hyperactivity is part of the picture, but it’s important to note that not all kids experience this.

What you can do: Be curious about the effects of food additives, sugar and artificial food colors. Take a hard look at your family’s food supply. Is there an abundance of packaged, colorful or sugary foods? Every child — with or without ADHD — may benefit from cutting back on highly or ultra-processed foods. Also, understand there may be other factors outside of food that influence a child’s behavior, such as a new environment, a party atmosphere, use of screens or the presence of peers. And take a hard look at what adjustments are needed to help a child manage ADHD.

4. ADHD Medications May Impair Appetite

Some medications used to treat ADHD may interfere with a child’s appetite and eating. It’s reported that up to 60% of children on ADHD medications experience loss of appetite, while 40% report abdominal pain, and 20% complain of headaches, according to a 2017 research review in BMJ Open.

Many children take their medications in the morning so they function better at school. As a result, they may not experience hunger until the end of the day, when their medication wears off. Over time, inadequate eating causes some children to experience weight loss, poor growth and nutrient deficits.

What you can do: Maximize nutritious foods during times when appetite is good, generally before and after kids take their medication. For children who don’t eat well at school, send in healthy snacks to nibble on or a bottled smoothie or shake to drink, and consider a nutritious bedtime snack to improve their overall daily intake.

5. Diet Quality Matters More Than Quantity

Children with ADHD who are growing well are likely getting enough calories, but may not be getting the nutrients they need. Some children with ADHD are overweight, and shockingly undernourished. I’ve seen normal weight and overweight children with nutritional deficiencies like anemia and vitamin D deficiency. You can’t judge the nutritional status of a child by the way they look, and many health care practitioners have sadly made this mistake to the detriment of the child.

Children with ADHD may be at risk for being deficient in certain nutrients, including magnesium, iron, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Also, it’s not uncommon to see nutrient gaps in kids’ diets, such as not getting adequate vitamin D, omega-3 fats, iron, zinc and fiber.

Children with ADHD who are selective about food (i.e. picky eaters) are at higher risk for nutrient deficiencies. And such deficiencies can lead to other health problems. Iron deficiency, for example, may impair sleep and is associated with restless legs syndrome in children with ADHD. A tired child who is sleep deprived and in constant motion will find it difficult to behave well, pay attention and learn.

What you can do: Evaluate your child’s diet with a qualified, trained nutrition professional. To offset nutrient deficiencies, discuss supplementation with your child’s doctor or dietitian, while simultaneously offering healthy foods.

[See: 10 Things Pediatricians Advise That Parents Ignore — and Really Shouldn’t.]

There is so much more parents can do to provide nutritious foods, employ feeding strategies and build autonomy with eating in children with ADHD, which I detail in my ADHD and nutrition program. Combining advice on choosing nutritious foods with practical guidance, The ADHD Diet for Kids helps parents understand the nutritional demands of ADHD, while navigating some of the most common challenges like poor eating habits or lack of appetite. As a pediatric dietitian and mom, my best advice is to look at nutrition as an essential part of treatment, be curious about the individual needs of your child, and keep working on nutrition to help the child with ADHD.

More from U.S. News

OCD in Children

13 Ways Social Determinants Affect Health

4 Opioid Drugs Parents Should Have on Their Radar

ADHD Diet for Kids: What All Parents and Health Providers Should Know originally appeared on usnews.com