A Guide to Tax Deductions for Charitable Donations

According to the latest Giving USA Annual Report of Philanthropy, charitable giving by American individuals in 2018 totaled about $292 billion. If you showed your generosity and donated in 2019, you not only enriched someone’s life, but you may be able to save on your taxes, thanks to your philanthropic spirit.

From donating clothes to traveling to volunteering for a charitable organization, here’s a guide to understanding the variety of ways your charitable giving can be tax-deductible:

— Claim tax deductions for donated clothes and household goods.

— Make sure you are claiming donations made to an IRS-recognized nonprofit.

— Get an acknowledgment for your contributions.

— Consider donations for conservation purposes.

— Get an appraisal for donations worth more than $5,000.

— Track and value your charitable contributions.

— Don’t forget volunteer efforts.

— Consider donations of appreciated stock.

— Senior taxpayers can make qualified charitable contributions.

— Note that charitable contributions can bump you over the standard deduction.

Claim Tax Deductions for Donated Clothes and Household Goods

Did you clean out your closets or redecorate last year? If you donated clothes and household goods to an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, you can deduct what you donated (at the fair market value) if you can itemize your tax deductions.

Make Sure You Are Claiming Donations Made to an IRS-Recognized Nonprofit

Before you donate your time, money and non-cash items to a cause, it’s important that you confirm that your contributions are to an IRS-recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization if you’d like your charitable donation deductions to count. If you want to double-check that you are donating to an approved organization, you might want to utilize the online IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search.

Get an Acknowledgement for Your Contributions

Whether you contribute cash or non-cash goods, you need to receive and keep some type of written acknowledgment of the contribution from the charitable organization. This written acknowledgment can be in the form of bank statements, canceled checks or credit card receipts that show the amount of the donation. For a contribution of $250 or more, you need to obtain and keep a written acknowledgment from the qualified organization that documents the date and value of the donation. If you have non-cash contributions of $500 or more, you will need to attach Form 8283, Noncash Charitable Contributions, to your tax return.

Consider Donations for Conservation Purposes

If you paid to use a historical location like a museum or historic garden for a special event like a wedding or party, you may be able to take a tax deduction if your donation can be considered a qualified contribution made for conservation purposes. Your deduction will be the amount of your contribution that is more than the value of the benefit you receive.

Get an Appraisal for Donations Worth More Than $5,000

If you were feeling extraordinarily generous and donated valuables such as jewelry or art worth more than $5,000, you’ll need an independently certified appraisal, which needs to accompany your tax return.

Track and Value Your Charitable Contributions

Donations made throughout the year can really add up, but you have to remember to track and value your donated clothing, household goods and even mileage to and from charitable events. Donated goods such as clothing and household goods should be in good to better condition and should be valued at fair market value at the time you donated it. Don’t forget that you can use tools and apps that allow you to accurately value and track your donated items year-round and will even keep track of your deductible mileage related to driving to your volunteer efforts.

Don’t Forget Volunteer Efforts

With so many natural disasters occurring last year, you may have helped with relief efforts and donated time, or maybe you helped provide food for the homeless. While you can’t deduct the value of your time spent volunteering, you can deduct out-of-pocket expenses like supplies provided, parking fees, tolls and mileage, which can be deducted at 14 cents per mile for 2019.

Consider Donations of Appreciated Stock

If you donated appreciated stock, this act of kindness may have saved you a bundle on your taxes. When you donate appreciated stock instead of selling it for a gain, you are not recognizing the additional capital gains on your taxes that you would have if you sold the stock; instead, you are reaping the benefit of a charitable contribution deduction based on the fair market value of the appreciated stock at the time of donation.

Senior Taxpayers Can Make Qualified Charitable Distributions

Taxpayers 70 1/2 and older can make what is called a qualified charitable distribution — a direct donation from an individual retirement account to an eligible charity — even if they don’t itemize their tax deductions. There are multiple benefits to qualified charitable distributions, as donations of up to $100,000 annually are not included in taxable income but do count toward required minimum distributions from tax-deferred retirement accounts. This is especially beneficial as many senior taxpayers who have already paid off their homes and don’t have the benefit of claiming itemized deductions can still reap the benefits of huge tax savings.

Note That Charitable Contributions Can Bump You Over the Standard Deduction

Although TurboTax predicted and IRS data confirmed that about 90% of taxpayers would claim the standard deduction after tax reform, you may still be able to maximize your tax deductions and bump your tax deductions over the standard deduction by claiming charitable contributions.

A Guide to Tax Deductions for Charitable Donations