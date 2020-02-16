A Guide to MSW Degrees and Becoming a Social Worker

Someone who wants to make a living by helping people in crisis discover solutions to their problems may want to…

Someone who wants to make a living by helping people in crisis discover solutions to their problems may want to consider a career as a social worker and pursue a Master of Social Work degree, commonly known as an MSW.

What Is a Social Worker?

Social workers assist individuals and communities in distress. They focus on motivating and encouraging people who are facing adversity and giving them a sense of purpose and hope.

Social workers can be found in many places, including hospitals, schools, drug rehabilitation centers and child welfare agencies. They play a role throughout the criminal justice system and sometimes work as therapists, a profession that ordinarily requires clinical training and a state license. Social workers often have government jobs, but they also frequently work in the private sector and may even be business owners who run therapy clinics.

Alumni of social work schools also become human resources professionals, nonprofit leaders or join the Peace Corps. They work at organizations that help the homeless or assist military veterans. They can be found coaching couples on how to navigate relationship challenges or helping seniors and the disabled with guidance on how to maintain their independence and improve their quality of life.

In general, wherever there are people in dire situations for whom an encouraging word and a strategic outlook would be helpful, social workers can be found giving advice, providing reassurance and directing people to needed resources and services.

“Social work is the only helping profession rooted in social justice,” Amanda Keys, an assistant professor at the Missouri State University School of Social Work, wrote in an email.

Because of the social justice emphasis of social work, an academic degree in the field differs significantly from degrees in other disciplines that focus on helping others, says Keys, who coordinates the school’s MSW program and has both an MSW and a Ph.D. degree.

“The social justice lens taught in MSW programs educates students on how to become effective leaders who have the skill set and knowledge to improve the lives of marginalized and oppressed individuals, families and groups in society,” she explains.

[See: Best Schools for Social Work.]

Social workers intervene and advocate on behalf of vulnerable people in a variety of ways. For instance, they often help distressed people process their thoughts and feelings and make thoughtful personal choices. They can guide these individuals toward appropriate community resources, including government and nonprofit programs.

Additionally, social workers may coach clients on how to improve their relationships with others, or help them figure out strategies for coping with societal problems outside their control such as racism or sexism. And social workers can help clients with extremely challenging circumstances — such as extreme poverty or domestic violence — envision a way out of their bad situation.

“It is not just about ‘fixing people,'” Megan Morrissey, director of the University of Minnesota MSW program and associate director of the School of Social Work, wrote in an email. “Social work interventions always require attention to the individual, the group, the family, the community, as well as addressing policy and structural issues.”

Here are some of the most common types of social workers:

— Clinical social workers.

— Child and family social workers.

— School social workers.

— Health care social workers.

— Mental health and substance abuse social workers.

Each type of social work focuses on a different vulnerable population. For example, clinical social workers provide therapy to people who need it, frequently individuals who struggle with mental health issues, substance abuse, behavioral problems or emotional disorders. They may also serve patients who are struggling to cope with a traumatic life event, or provide therapy to couples and families.

Meanwhile, child and family social workers focus on protecting children and promoting family harmony.

[Read: What Can You Do With a Psychology Degree?]

Patrick Bordnick, dean of the Tulane University School of Social Work in New Orleans, says social work can be a deeply meaningful and fulfilling profession.

“You can’t describe that feeling when you know you’ve had an impact and changed somebody’s life and empowered them for change or long-term recovery, or helped them get the services or things that they need,” says Bordnick, who has an MSW and a doctorate in social work. “There’s no other feeling quite like it … We’re out to change the world — individuals, groups and communities — and really empower people for change.”

Bordnick describes social work as a unique calling. “We do our jobs because we love what we do and are passionate about it.”

He adds that social workers can facilitate growth at both individual and community levels. “That first time that you realize that you have made a difference in somebody’s life, you will remember that for the rest of your career,” Bordnick says, noting that helping a single person often has a “ripple effect” on their loved ones and their community.

Job Prospects for MSW Degree-Holders

Jana Edwards, a licensed clinical social worker in Colorado who has decades of experience and an MSW degree, says an MSW is highly marketable and very versatile.

“I have frequently counseled young people who are considering going into a helping profession that the MSW degree is THE MOST versatile mental health degree that there is,” Edwards wrote in an email.

“There are thousands of jobs in many agencies, businesses, and organizations in both the for-profit and nonprofit world that are targeted to MSW’s, so the opportunities for employment are very widespread,” says Edwards, an alumna of and lecturer at the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work, which granted her an honorary title of master scholar.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that employment of social workers will be 11% higher in 2028 than it was in 2018, more than double the average job growth forecast for all occupations combined.

However, the bureau notes that the field’s employment outlook depends greatly on specialization, and there are some types of social work where there is a spike in demand for workers. For example, the number of jobs for mental health and substance abuse social workers is expected to be 18% higher in 2028 than in 2018, and 17% higher for health care social workers during that same time frame.

Bureau statistics also reveal that compensation in the social work profession is modest. The median annual wage for U.S. social workers was $49,470 as of May 2018. Nevertheless, pay varies widely in the profession, depending on the social work specialty and a person’s academic credentials. The top 10% highest earners among social workers earn more than $80,000 a year.

MSW Programs and Curricula

Prospective MSW students should expect at least four semesters, or two academic years, of full-time study if they do not already have a bachelor’s degree in social work, or BSW. However, MSW candidates who have a BSW may be eligible for an accelerated program that might take only one academic year.

MSW students are typically taught both a generalist conceptual framework that they can use as a model for any type of social work, and a specialist mindset that they can use for a particular social work specialty, Morrissey explains.

“Students are always exposed to the generalist framework that involves intervention and policy directed at individuals, families, groups, communities, organizations and even globally,” she says. “At those levels, they learn about assessing and engaging the client system, intervening with the client system and evaluating what they are doing and making adjustments as the feedback suggests. Their goal in all of these is to ameliorate need or suffering in some way.”

Morrissey notes that social work graduate schools typically offer a variety of specializations so that students can develop skills that are relevant for varied job opportunities within particular branches of the social work profession.

Social work students might learn about how to work in a hospital or another health care setting, and they may also learn about working within either the school system, the child protection system or the corrections system, Morrissey suggests. They might also learn the skills necessary to work in a policy advocacy position or in a job that involves serving others, she adds.

In specialized courses, students practice applying the fundamental social work skills they gained through core classes, such as how to assess clients, design interventions and adjust remedies based on clients’ input, Morrissey says. The goal of both the general and specialized social work curricula is to teach students how “to promote a more just and equitable world and to relieve suffering,” Morrissey says.

Keys notes that the cost of social work graduate programs vary.

“The cost of an MSW program depends on many things,” she says. “This includes, but is not limited to, the length of the program, the state the program is in, whether the program is housed in a private or public institution, the cost per credit hour, and additional university fees required. Because there is a wide range of program costs, it is important for you to do your homework on all programs that you are interested in.”

[Read: Support an Education With Scholarships for Social Workers.]

She also recommends contacting MSW program coordinators and financial aid offices and asking about “any hidden program fees or additional charges that might make a seemingly inexpensive program expensive.”

Reasons for Pursuing an MSW Degree

Social workers say their occupation is mission-driven, one that people pursue knowing that their career will not make them wealthy. But they make the choice anyway because they have a deep desire to brighten the lives of the unfortunate.

Edwards, a couples and family therapist social worker, says that she pursued an MSW because as a teen she worked as a secretary in a family services social work agency and witnessed the positive impact that social workers could make. “I was very impressed with the work that the therapists there were doing, and they all had MSWs,” she says.

Edwards says many people in her family are involved with ministry, so she wanted a career that would allow her to do good in the world. She felt that a social work career would allow her to fulfill “a moral obligation to help others.”

“I felt like they had a way of really understanding people’s problems, taking people who were under serious emotional stress and helping them understand what was going on, sometimes connecting them with resources. But it was mostly just helping them (the clients) internally just understand themselves better so that their lives would improve.”

Edwards says her MSW program allowed her to join a community of professional social workers that she could collaborate with and learn from. “I like the way social workers approach their profession (and) approach their jobs,” she says. “They care for their patients, but they’re very professional, very knowledgeable.”

What Makes a Good Social Worker

Edwards notes that unlike psychologists, who might focus on a person’s mind, “social workers are trained to understand how an individual fits into a whole community.”

She emphasizes that a desire to contribute to society isn’t sufficient to excel as a social worker, since the job also requires specific talents that not every good-natured person has. “They have to have a good analytic mind, not just a feeling for people,” she says.

“I have watched people go into social work who just desperately want to make other people feel better, but they don’t do it from a professional, sort of scientific, way,” Edwards says.

“They just sort of have a really good heart, but they lose patience with the analytical part of it. So you do have to have a good mind for analyzing fairly complex problems. Almost nobody’s problems are simple, so there has to be — in essence — that ability to hold multiple pieces of information in your mind at the same time and put them together with your professional knowledge to come up with a solution.”

Bordnick says resilience and persistence are mandatory for the social work field. “It is a hard job, it’s a thankless job a lot of times,” he says. “The intrinsic motivation in knowing what you’re doing and seeing positive changes. There’s nothing like it.”

Searching for a grad school? Access our complete rankings of Best Graduate Schools.

More from U.S. News

What to Expect in Your Online Social Work Master’s Program

What Is Anthropology and What Can You Do With That Degree?

Use These 5 Strategies to Pay for Graduate School

A Guide to MSW Degrees and Becoming a Social Worker originally appeared on usnews.com