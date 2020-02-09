9 Financial Stocks That Pay Big Dividends

How to find higher yields in the financial sector. Investors looking for dividends are often drawn to the financial sector.…

How to find higher yields in the financial sector.

Investors looking for dividends are often drawn to the financial sector. That’s because many firms that deal in lending or investment have a built-in mechanism to fuel distributions back to shareholders simply by passing on a piece of monthly interest payments or earnings. Of course, not all financial stocks are the same — and these payouts can differ wildly based on a stock’s unique operations. Here are nine names in the sector that may not be prominent but should be on the radar of income investors thanks to yields north of 5% annually.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (ticker: APAM)

Founded in 1994, Artisan Partners is a publicly owned investment manager that serves pension funds, trusts and charitable foundations through equity and fixed-income portfolios. While asset managers are in some way a bet on the performance of their underlying investment strategy, big funds like APAM have a more important characteristic: a built-in mechanism to fund dividends through the management fees charged to these clients. Thanks to a massive base of more than $120 billion in assets under management, a few percentage points in investment fees adds up in a hurry.

Current yield: 7.7%

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC)

Ares Capital is a business development company, meaning it doesn’t manage its money for clients but instead deploys capital in the pursuit of turning a profit for its own operations. This involves acquisitions, restructurings and buyout transactions of midsized companies. Ares typically invests between $20 million and $200 million in a single opportunity. Currently, the ARCC portfolio is largely focused on business services and health care opportunities. Based on the big dividends the stock is currently throwing off, those investments are offering very healthy returns.

Current yield: 8.4%

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital is a Bermuda-based property, casualty and mortgage insurance provider to clients around the world. It also dabbles in commercial automobile and marine product insurance, along with smaller energy and travel insurance businesses, too. This $15 billion stock has deep relationships with clients and deep knowledge of insurance markets. Together, this adds up to a reliable stream of monthly premiums from policyholders that backstops a generous dividend.

Current yield: 5%

Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

You may recognize Janus, the London-based asset management firm that offers institutional and retail investing services that include branded mutual funds. Admittedly, Janus is no longer one of the biggest names on Wall Street thanks to the rise of ETF and index-fund providers like Vanguard. But the roughly 90-year-old firm still boasts nearly $400 billion under management, in part thanks to a successful focus on private client businesses that rely on high-net-worth individuals. After all, why wrangle up millions of passive 401(k) participants when you can instead bank on several thousand rich investors that demand a lot of attention? The fees from this business along with legacy operations help support a reliable cash flow and generous dividends.

Current yield: 5.6%

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Main Street Capital is another publicly traded stock that operates in many ways like a private equity fund. MAIN provides long-term debt and equity capital to small and midsized companies, including turnarounds as well as growth financing opportunities. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams to offer one-stop financing alternatives so that it is not sharing the upside with a wide swath of other investors. That approach has paid off lately, as evidenced by its generous payout.

Current yield: 5.6%

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

The biggest dividend payer on this list, NYMT is a mortgage REIT — meaning that it is a hybrid between a real estate investment trust and a conventional lending firm. While most investors are familiar with REITs that manage mall properties or hotels, this stock doesn’t own acreage and instead focuses on real estate loans, investments and related assets. It’s a unique model that relies on regular interest and investment returns instead of regular rent payments. Otherwise, NYMT is the same as a traditional REIT with a structure that demands big dividends passed on to shareholders.

Current yield: 12.6%

Nomura Holdings (NMR)

Nomura is one of the biggest financial players in Japan, with roughly 100 years of history in the region. NMR offers various financial services to individuals, corporations and governments. It has retail banking and investment operations through a network of more than 150 physical branches but also investment products for pension funds and other institutional investors. Like so many of the other stocks on this list, the business model is simple but effective in that Nomura offers much-needed financial services for a modest fee and then passes on a portion of that payday to shareholders via dividends.

Current yield: 5.4%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac is another specialty finance company that is structured as a REIT but invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets instead of physical property. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, meaning it gets a break on federal corporate income taxes so long as it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. As you can tell by the generous yield, that means a big mandate for big dividends.

Current yield: 8%

TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL)

Ohio-based TFS is a retail consumer banking stock that offers the traditional finance offerings you’d expect — savings accounts, retirement planning, mortgages and small business loans. It’s a modest affair with just 37 full-service branches and a market capitalization of about $6 billion. But thanks to reliable operations from a small but loyal customer base, this Midwestern banking stock offers up one of the better payouts in the sector.

Current yield: 5.3%

9 Financial Stocks That Pay Big Dividends originally appeared on usnews.com