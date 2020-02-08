8 Upgraded Stocks to Buy in February

A buying opportunity for investors. After a big year for stocks in 2019, the S&P 500’s hot start to 2020…

A buying opportunity for investors.

After a big year for stocks in 2019, the S&P 500’s hot start to 2020 has been derailed by concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and its potential global economic impact. But assuming the coronavirus outbreak is merely a temporary setback, a relatively solid fourth-quarter earnings season up to this point suggests the market may bounce back over time. In that respect, the sell-off could ultimately serve as a buying opportunity. For investors looking at which stocks to buy on the dip, here are the Morningstar analyst team’s eight latest upgraded stocks to buy.

Carnival Corp. (ticker: CCL)

The world’s largest cruise company, Carnival, has taken a big hit from the coronavirus fears. Investors are rightfully concerned that travelers may postpone or cancel vacation plans, and Carnival shares dropped 10.4% in just seven trading days in January due to coronavirus headlines. Analyst Jaime Katz says Carnival has a relatively low penetration rate in both the U.S. and international markets, and an aging boomer generation should create favorable demographic shifts for the industry over the next decade. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $58 fair value estimate for CCL stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is a health care information technology company specializing in electronic health record solutions. Allscripts wasn’t having a great January even before the coronavirus sell-off and is now down 9% year-to-date. Health care is likely to be a central issue in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which could weigh on the sector. However, analyst Damien Conover recently raised his fair value estimate for Allscripts and said its new machine learning Avenel record system is an indication that Allscripts is improving its core product portfolio. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $11 fair value estimate for MDRX stock.

DCP Midstream (DCP)

DCP Midstream is a natural gas gathering, processing, transportation and marketing company. DCP shares are down 14.1% so far in 2020, but analyst Stephen Ellis says DCP is well-positioned to capitalize on a boom in U.S. natural gas production and exportation in years ahead. Ellis says DCP’s Permian assets are impressive, but its Denver-Julesburg Basin assets are its crown jewel. The upside to the recent price weakness is that it has driven DCP’s already robust dividend yield up to 14.8%. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $30 fair value estimate for DCP stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride is the second-largest U.S. chicken producer. Analyst Rebecca Scheuneman says Pilgrim’s Pride should benefit from a general shortage in global protein, but its products aren’t typically differentiated from competitors, limiting its pricing power. The outbreak of African swine flu in China last year created a pork shortage that Scheuneman says serves as a tailwind for a demand in chicken. However, the coronavirus outbreak has offset that bullish catalyst in the near term. Finally, Scheuneman says Pilgrim can improve margins in Europe following two recent acquisitions. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $34 fair value estimate for PPC stock.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Canadian cannabis producer Cronos has held up relatively well so far in 2020, declining just 6.3%. However, cannabis stocks have been under pressure for more than a year and Cronos is down 63.5% overall in the past 12 months. Analyst Kristoffer Inton says Cronos is not immune to the heavy losses that most cannabis producers have been enduring in recent quarters. However, he says the company’s roughly 40% gross margins will eventually translate to profits as its revenue grows in time. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $10 fair value estimate for CRON stock.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China, with exclusive rights to the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in the region. Yum China has understandably taken a hit from the coronavirus outbreak and shares are down 11.4% since the middle of January. However, analyst R.J. Hottovy says Yum China has a long-term growth runway ahead for patient investors willing to ride out the coronavirus scare. Hottovy says 2020 could be a transitional year for the company due to elevated chicken prices, wage pressures and technological investments. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $54 fair value estimate for YUMC stock.

Alcoa Corp. (AA)

Alcoa is a U.S. leader in aluminum production. Aluminum pricing weakness and a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report have sent Alcoa shares plummeting more than 30% since the middle of January. Analyst Andrew Lane says Alcoa will face challenges in the near term, but the sell-off has created a potential value opportunity. Lane says Alcoa management is making the right move by selling off noncore assets to improve the company’s balance sheet. However, he says earnings growth and margin expansion will be difficult to achieve. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $21 fair value estimate for AA stock.

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy is a pure-play U.S. Permian Basin oil producer. Oil prices have plummeted in recent weeks on fears that the coronavirus will freeze global travel, and Diamondback’s share price has dropped 18.5% in the past two weeks. However, analyst Dave Meats says Diamondback’s 5% sequential growth in production volume in the fourth quarter was a clear signal the company’s weak third quarter was a fluke. Meats says the company’s 2020 production growth guidance of up to 15% is likely conservative. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $104 fair value estimate for FANG stock.

Upgraded stocks to buy in February:

— Carnival Corp. (CCL)

— Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

— DCP Midstream (DCP)

— Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC)

— Cronos Group (CRON)

— Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

— Alcoa Corp. (AA)

— Diamondback Energy (FANG)

More from U.S. News

9 Common Investing Traits of Billionaire Value Investors

7 Great Value Stocks You Can Buy But Warren Buffett Can’t

Beware of These 7 Blind Spots in Your Portfolio

8 Upgraded Stocks to Buy in February originally appeared on usnews.com