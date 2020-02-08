8 Top Food and Beverage Stocks to Buy

How to meet an appetite for growth. Investors hungry for returns will have plenty of opportunities in the food and…

How to meet an appetite for growth.

Investors hungry for returns will have plenty of opportunities in the food and beverage group this year, but the Bank of America analyst team says stock selection will be critical. Many top food and beverage companies invested heavily in growth projects in recent years, initiatives that weighed on earnings. Investors may get their first glimpse at which investments will pay off and which won’t in coming quarters. Earnings growth will also be key as investors monitor a potential market rotation to value stocks. Here are eight top food and beverage stocks to buy, according to Bank of America.

Tyson Foods (ticker: TSN)

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. protein processor and has a leading share of both the beef and chicken markets. Tyson is the top food processor stock pick for 2020 by analyst Peter Galbo. Galbo says Tyson is well-positioned to capitalize on American consumers adding more protein to their diets. In addition, Tyson could be a winner this year from the spread of African swine fever in Asia, a deadly hog disease that Galbo said has boosted demand for U.S. producers like Tyson. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $105 price target for TSN stock.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International is one of the food giants that has been investing heavily in its business, and analyst Bryan Spillane says those investments should allow Mondelez to outgrow its peers in 2020 and beyond. Mondelez generates about 37% of its revenue in higher-growth emerging markets. Spillane says the combination of organic growth, buybacks and dividend hikes should yield double-digit total returns for investors. Mondelez also has the cash flow to pursue targeted acquisitions in a consolidating industry, Spillane says. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $62 price target for MDLZ stock.

Kellogg Co. (K)

Spillane upgraded Kellogg in December and says the stock is one of the top value plays in the food group today. Kellogg shares trade at roughly 15 times projected fiscal 2021 earnings. Spillane is projecting 2.3% organic sales growth and 6% operating profit growth in fiscal 2020. Kellogg has reshaped its product portfolio by divesting underperforming assets and investing heavily in emerging brands, such as Incogmeato and Morningstar Farms. Spillane says Kellogg has a clean balance sheet and an appealing 3.2% dividend yield. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $75 price target for K stock.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Growth has been hard to come by for Coca-Cola in recent years, but Spillane says he is anticipating a sales growth inflection point in 2020. The blue-chip stock has best-in-class brands and has diversified its products to become a total beverage company rather than just a soda company. Spillane says Coca-Cola has a strong balance sheet, which allows for its 2.7% dividend and its 150 million-share buyback program implemented roughly a year ago. Strong emerging market performance could drive additional 2020 upside. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for KO stock.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Coca-Cola soda rival PepsiCo is also one of Spillane’s top picks. In addition to high single-digit earnings per share growth, he projects at least 4% sales growth and 0.2% operating margin expansion from PepsiCo in fiscal 2020. Those growth projections come despite difficult year-over-year 2020 comparisons for PepsiCo’s North American Frito-Lay snack business. Like Coca-Cola, Spillane says PepsiCo should generate enough cash flow to fund both organic growth and capital returns. PepsiCo shares have even outperformed Coca-Cola by 10% in the past year. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $150 price target for PEP stock.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Sanderson Farms is the third-largest U.S. chicken producer. Galbo says tightness in the global protein market should drive above-average earnings and cash flow growth for Sanderson. In November, China lifted a ban on U.S. poultry that had been in place since 2015. Galbo says Sanderson should be the biggest beneficiary of all U.S. chicken processors from the opening of the China market. Galbo also says Sanderson has a world-class management team that has consistently grown the company’s market share over the past 20 years. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for SAFM stock.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands is one of the largest packaged foods companies in the U.S. Spillane says Conagra will grow earnings and improve its balance sheet in coming years following the integration of its Pinnacle Foods acquisition. The merger will drive cost synergies, and Spillane says excess cash flow will be used to pay down debt. Conagra could outperform in the second half of the year as new product launches and relatively easy fourth-quarter comparisons help the company gain investor confidence in the wake of the Pinnacle deal. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $38 price target for CAG stock.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Constellation Brands is a global alcoholic beverage producer and the owner of brands such as Mondavi, Clos du Bois and Arbor Mist. In addition, Constellation has a 38% stake in Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC). Spillane says Constellation’s beer portfolio, including Corona and Modelo, should outperform its peers and contribute to overall margin expansion and cash flow growth. He says a new CEO at Canopy should help improve the company’s financial outlook and may even increase the possibility of an outright Constellation buyout. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $210 price target for STZ stock.

Top food and beverage stocks to buy:

— Tyson Foods (TSN)

— Mondelez International (MDLZ)

— Kellogg Co. (K)

— Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

— PepsiCo (PEP)

— Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

— Conagra Brands (CAG)

— Constellation Brands (STZ)

8 Top Food and Beverage Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com