7 Value Stocks With Earnings Support

U.S. investors have been on quite a ride so far in 2020. After starting off red-hot in the first couple of weeks of the year, stocks initially tanked on concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. However, those fears appear to have dissipated, and the S&P 500 is back within striking distance of all-time highs. Given uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, the 2020 U.S. elections and the potential for a global economic slowdown, investors may continue to rotate into value stocks this year. Here are seven value stocks with earnings support for investors to buy, according to Morningstar.

BorgWarner (ticker: BWA)

BorgWarner is a global supplier of powertrain components to automakers. Analyst Richard Hilgert says BorgWarner’s recently announced $3.3 billion all-stock buyout of Delphi Technologies (DLPH) should close in the second half of 2020. Hilgert says BorgWarner took advantage of Delphi’s undervaluation without stretching its balance sheet, and the combined company will be a critical auto market supplier. Last quarter, BorgWarner reported $194 million in net income and Delphi reported $14 million. BorgWarner currently trades at a forward earnings multiple of about 8.5. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $58 fair value estimate for BWA stock.

Comerica (CMA)

Comerica is a Texas-based U.S. regional bank with operations in Michigan and California. Analyst Eric Compton says he does not anticipate the Federal Reserve will make any interest rate moves in 2020, suggesting net interest margins for the commercial lending-focused Comerica should be relatively stable. Almost 90% of Comerica’s loans are adjustable-rate, making it extremely exposed to interest rates. Comerica reported $269 million in net income last quarter and trades at just an 8.9 forward earnings multiple. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $81 fair value estimate for CMA stock.

Macy’s (M)

Macy’s has faced a difficult environment fending off online competition from Amazon.com (AMZN) and others. Macy’s shares jumped 5% after the company said it plans to close another 125 stores over the next three years and lay off 2,000 workers. Macy’s also guided for fiscal 2022 earnings per share of between $2.50 and $3. Analyst David Swartz says Macy’s is making the right move by focusing on cost-cutting, and investors are getting paid an 8.6% dividend yield for their patience. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $27 fair value estimate for M stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC)

HollyFrontier owns and operates five oil refineries in the U.S. HollyFrontier trades at just 8.7 times forward earnings, and the company generated $261.8 million in net income last quarter. Analyst Allen Good says HollyFrontier is relatively small but is well-positioned to compete with its larger U.S. refining peers. Good sees a favorable environment for refiners in 2020, including a widening in Canadian heavy spreads. New Gulf Coast pipelines may weigh on margins, but HollyFrontier should continue to produce impressive cash flow. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $56 fair value estimate for HFC stock.

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals is the world’s largest equipment rental company. Analyst Scott Pope says weakness in oil and gas prices weighed on United’s fleet productivity in the fourth quarter, but his long-term bullish outlook for United’s stock is intact. Pope says increasing complexity in equipment rental over time should increase the value of the services United Rentals provides, boosting the company’s profitability. Last quarter, United reported $338 million in net income, and its stock trades at just 6.7 times forward earnings. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $185 fair value estimate for URI stock.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

ViacomCBS is a leading media and entertainment company and owner of the CBS network, MTV, Paramount Pictures and other TV and movie assets. Following the close of the Viacom-CBS merger in December, analyst Neil Macker says Viacom has added a valuable portfolio of cable networks and production studios. It also has a much deeper content library. ViacomCBS generated $319 million in net income last quarter, and the stock trades at just 5.5 times forward earnings, the lowest multiple among all the stocks mentioned. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $77 fair value estimate for VIAC stock.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Cimarex is an oil and gas production company that operates primarily in the U.S. Permian Basin and Cana Shale. Analyst Dave Meats says the steep drop in U.S. natural gas prices that dragged down Cimarex’s stock is overdone. He says the market is underestimating the positive impact U.S. liquid natural gas exportation will have on demand in time. Cimarex reported $40.5 million in net income last quarter, and the stock trades at a forward earnings multiple of only 7.6. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $64 fair value estimate for XEC stock.

