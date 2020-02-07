7 Stocks to Capitalize on the Esports Boom

Here’s how to invest in esports. Video gaming has evolved to become much more than gamers playing on consoles in…

Video gaming has evolved to become much more than gamers playing on consoles in their homes. Online PC gaming has become increasingly popular along with video game streaming and esports. The global esports audience is expected to double from 335 million in 2017 to 646 million by 2023, according to Business Insider. Newzoo, a source for games market insights and analytics, projects esports revenue could hit $1.8 billion by 2022. Companies exposed to other areas of gaming will likely also benefit from the esports boom. Here are seven top stocks to buy with skin in the esports arena, according to Bank of America.

Alphabet (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the owner of YouTube, a popular video game streaming platform. YouTube also recently announced a new deal with publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to be the exclusive global streaming provider for live coverage of all the publisher’s esports competitions. Google Cloud will also be Activision’s preferred provider for game hosting infrastructure. Analyst Justin Post says esports is one of many reasons to love Alphabet stock, including growing Google Cloud adoption, new online advertising opportunities and a strong balance sheet. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $1,620 price target for GOOGL stock.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon is far from a pure esports play, but it has embraced gaming culture like no other tech company in recent years. Amazon bought the Twitch video game streaming platform for nearly $1 billion in 2014 and has grown the platform into a juggernaut. Since Amazon took over, the number of average concurrent Twitch viewers has grown from 341,000 to around 1.4 million. In February, Amazon launched Amazon University Esports, a competitive series that will involve students at global universities in the U.K., Spain and Italy, with more than 200 schools expected to participate this year. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $2,480 price target for AMZN stock.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Chipmaker Intel has partnered with esports leagues, brands and publishers for more than 20 years. The Intel Extreme Masters is the longest-running global esports tour, and Intel is a global technology partner of the Electronic Sports League, the world’s largest esports network. Intel and the ESL recently announced a partnership to invest $100 million in developing esports technology and producing events. Analyst Vivek Arya says Intel is also levered to several secular growth drivers, including cloud services, artificial intelligence and the “internet of things.” Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $75 price target for INTC stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Top-tier professional esports gaming requires the highest-end graphics cards, and Nvidia is the chipmaker of choice for a number of esports leagues and teams. Professional teams, such as the Detroit Renegades, Team Liquid and Complexity, use Nvidia’s GeForce graphics cards. In January, Nvidia announced new G-sync displays with 360-hertz refresh rates, up to six times faster than traditional gaming displays. Arya says Nvidia’s gaming demand has likely been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, but the company is a top long-term semiconductor stock pick. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $300 price target for NVDA stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the maker of the popular Xbox gaming console and the owner of Mixer, a streaming platform. In the past year, Mixer has poached two of Twitch’s top streamers, signing former esports pros Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek to exclusive contracts. Microsoft also partnered with esports organization Cloud9 in 2019 to sponsor the team and provide proprietary advanced analytics. Microsoft owns 13 game development studios, and its “Halo” and “Gears of War” titles have spawned their own esports leagues. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for MSFT stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices has been a long-standing partner of esports teams such as Fnatic and Evil Geniuses and has promoted regional esports programs. AMD’s high-end Radeon RX graphics cards and Ryzen processors provide the power and performance that gamers need at the top competitive levels. In addition, AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper processor is among the best for gaming streamers. Arya says AMD is positioned to gain server market share in the first half of 2020, has a strong balance sheet and is somewhat insulated from China. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $62 price target for AMD stock.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney made a huge bet on esports in 2018 when it signed a TV rights deal with Activision Blizzard for the popular Overwatch League. The deal marked the first time Overwatch League playoffs aired live on ABC and primetime ESPN. Last year, Disney-owned ESPN hosted its first esports college championships for games such as “Overwatch,” “Street Fighter” and “Heroes of the Storm.” In January, Disney announced it will host the 2020 World Electronic Gaming Federation High School National Championships. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $168 price target for DIS stock.

