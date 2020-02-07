7 Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Lows

Check out these buying opportunities. After a coronavirus pullback in late January, the U.S. stock market quickly recovered and is…

Check out these buying opportunities.

After a coronavirus pullback in late January, the U.S. stock market quickly recovered and is once again trading around all-time highs. Many individual stocks are also trading at or near their highest levels ever, but some top stocks haven’t been along for the ride. In fact, there are plenty of stocks trading within a stone’s throw of their 52-week lows. Some of these stocks are struggling for a good reason, but some of them are providing patient, long-term investors excellent buying opportunities. Here are seven stocks to buy while they’re trading near their one-year lows, according to CFRA Research.

Continental Resources (ticker: CLR)

Many of the stocks at 52-week lows are energy stocks due to persistently low oil and natural gas prices. Continental Resources is a U.S. oil producer with assets in Montana, North Dakota and Oklahoma. Analyst Stewart Glickman says Continental should be roughly in-line with its peer group in free cash flow generation in 2020. The stock is down 44.1% in the past year, but Glickman says Continental can drive earnings power by nearly doubling the average production growth of its peers in 2020. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $33 price target for CLR stock.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners is a natural gas gathering, storage and transmission company focused on the U.S. Appalachian Basin. Glickman says EQM is a high-risk, high-reward stock that is relatively well-positioned within the gas group due to its large number of fixed-fee, long-term contracts. These contracts somewhat insulate EQM from gas price swings. However, Glickman says environmental opposition to the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline project has delayed the company’s timelines. After EQM shares dropped 50.1% in the past year, its dividend yield skyrocketed to 21.7%. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $33 price target for EQM stock.

Ford Motor Co. (F)

While Tesla (TSLA) is trading at all-time highs on a seemingly weekly basis, Ford is trading at new 52-week lows. Ford shares are down 5.1% in the past year, but analyst Garrett Nelson says Ford’s electric vehicle partnership with Rivian and its new model updates (Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, Lincoln) should drive upside for the stock. Nelson says China is a risk, and Ford’s mobility segment will continue to weigh on earnings in the near-term. However, Ford pays a 7.4% dividend. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $10 price target for F stock.

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy is a U.S. oil producer and a Permian Basin play. The stock is down 28.9% in the past year, but Glickman says he likes the economics of Diamondback’s Permian assets. He says Diamondback’s reasonable debt load and solid free cash flow should allow the company to ride out periods of oil price weakness. Diamondback is anticipating double-digit production growth in 2020, but Glickman says the company will likely take a less aggressive approach to production to focus more on maximizing recovery. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $91 price target for FANG.

Noble Energy (NBL)

Noble Energy is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. In 2019, Noble brought its new Leviathan gas project in the Mediterranean online sooner than expected and under budget. It also grew its U.S. production by 10%, but its share price is down 15.3% in the past year. Looking ahead, Noble said the company will grow production even though it is cutting spending by 25%. Glickman says the potential regulatory risk in the DJ Basin, a large formation in northwestern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, is already priced into Noble’s shares. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $23 price target for NBL.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline is a midstream crude oil pipeline master limited partnership. Its stock dropped 32.8% in the past year, but Plains All American’s dividend yield has risen to 8.7%. In 2019, Plains All American announced a joint venture with Phillips 66 (PSX) to build the Red Oak Pipeline Project from Cushing, Oklahoma and the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast. Glickman says Red Oak should be in service in 2021 and help support a ramp in U.S. crude exports over time. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $21 price target for PAA stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a television broadcasting company that owns nearly 200 stations in 100 markets covering about 40% of American households. Sinclair shares are down 10.3% in the past year as traditional broadcast and cable TV has been pressured by a wave of cord-cutting. However, analyst Tuna Amobi says Sinclair should get a big advertising boost from the 2020 U.S. elections. In addition, Sinclair recently acquired 21 Fox regional sports networks as part of the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) buyout of Fox. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $55 price target for SBGI stock.

Stocks to buy at 52-week lows:

— Continental Resources (CLR)

— EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

— Ford Motor Co. (F)

— Diamondback Energy (FANG)

— Noble Energy (NBL)

— Plains All American Pipelines (PAA)

— Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

More from U.S. News

7 Stocks to Bet on Sports Gambling

7 Value Stocks With Earnings Support

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

7 Stocks to Buy at 52-Week Lows originally appeared on usnews.com