7 Stocks to Bet on Sports Gambling

A wave of sports betting options. Since the Supreme Court lifted the U.S. federal ban on sports gambling in 2018,…

A wave of sports betting options.

Since the Supreme Court lifted the U.S. federal ban on sports gambling in 2018, 21 states have legalized sports betting, and an estimated $13 billion in wagers was placed nationwide in 2019. Bank of America estimates sports betting could reach 50% of the U.S. population by 2022, with 30% of the population having access to mobile gaming. Analysts project U.S. sports gambling could grow at a 32% compound annual rate over the next three years. For investors looking to place a bet on the U.S. sports gambling boom, here are seven stocks to consider.

DraftKings (ticker: DEAC)

In December, DraftKings announced a merger with Diamond Eagle Acquisition and SBTech to create the only vertically integrated U.S. sports gambling company. Once the merger is complete, DraftKings will be the closest thing investors will have to a U.S. sports gambling pure play. DraftKings is the U.S. leader in fantasy sports with a 60% share of the market. Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley says the fierce battle for U.S. sports gambling market share will continue to weigh on profits in the near-term while investors watch for updates on an official merger date.

Flutter Entertainment (PDYPF)

Flutter Entertainment is an online gambling business that owns brands such as Paddy Power and Betfair. Flutter also has a 58% ownership stake in New York bookmaker and daily fantasy sports company FanDuel. FanDuel and DraftKings together control 83% of the U.S. online sports betting market, according to CNBC. In addition to its U.S. business, Flutter announced in November a $6 billion buyout of Canadian gambling company The Stars Group (TSG). The Stars Group owns leading online gambling platforms PokerStars and Full Tilt. Assuming shareholders approve the deal, it is expected to close in late 2020.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM is one of the big three international casino operators based in the U.S. The company owns and operates roughly 30 casinos in China, Las Vegas and throughout the U.S. In January, Nevada state gaming regulators granted initial approval to MGM and joint venture partner GVC Holdings to launch a digital sports betting operation in the state. The partners already operate mobile betting platform Roar Digital in New Jersey and launched the Bet MGM app back in September. In October, MGM also inked a deal with Yahoo Sports to link MGM’s online sports betting platform to Yahoo’s sports website.

Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

Eldorado is in the process of a $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR). As of mid-2019, Caesars owned sports books in 29 casinos in nine U.S. states. In addition, Eldorado/Caesars has a 20% ownership stake in U.K.-based bookmaker William Hill’s U.S. operations. Caesars is the “official casino partner” of the National Football League, and is the official supplier of betting odds for ESPN and Turner Sports. Kelley says Eldorado will likely continue to sell noncore assets and focus on Atlantic City and the Las Vegas Strip in preparation for the Caesars merger.

Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD)

Boyd operates 24 gaming facilities in seven states, including eight casinos in Nevada. Boyd also has a 5% ownership stake in FanDuel. Along with MGM, Boyd has market access agreements to offer online and mobile gaming platforms in U.S. jurisdictions in which the company has physical casinos or where online licenses are available. Boyd also operates sports books in many of its existing casinos. Kelley says he is impressed by FanDuel’s early sports betting market share in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $34 price target for BYD stock.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs fully owns 12 U.S. horse racetrack and casino properties and had majority ownership stakes in two others. The company also owns the TwinSpires horse racing brand and the BetAmerica sports betting brand. BetAmerica runs sports betting through Churchill’s casinos in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Indiana. Churchill Downs stock was one of the big winners from sports gambling legalization in the U.S. last year, gaining 69% due to its sports focus. In recent years, Churchill Downs has been aggressive in growing via acquisition, so investors should anticipate more expansion deals in coming quarters.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Penn National made headlines in January by announcing a $163 million, 36% ownership stake in Barstool Sports. Penn already owns and operates more than 40 properties in the U.S. and Canada. Barstool is a popular sports blogging platform, and Penn’s deal includes an option to acquire full ownership of the company in three years. Kelley says the Barstool stake creates opportunities for Penn to increase its sports betting presence, acquire a large number of customers and create a major online gambling cross-selling opportunity. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $29 price target for PENN stock.

Stocks to bet on sports gambling:

— DraftKings (DEAC)

— Flutter Entertainment (PDYPF)

— MGM Resorts International (MGM)

— Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

— Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD)

— Churchill Downs (CHDN)

— Penn National Gaming (PENN)

More from U.S. News

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

7 Brokers That Offer Commission-Free Trading

10 Tech Investing Themes for 2020

7 Stocks to Bet on Sports Gambling originally appeared on usnews.com