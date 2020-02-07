7 Best Stock Fund Managers

Stock fund managers with all-star performance. Index fund inflows have trounced those of actively managed funds in recent years. But…

Index fund inflows have trounced those of actively managed funds in recent years. But it’s too soon to write off the entire active fund management industry. The best fund managers can increase returns to your fund portfolio and create additional diversification. Between 2009 and 2019, the S&P 500 earned an average of about 13% annually. While this is tough to beat, the real test will be how investment managers perform during what promises to be a less robust stock market during the next 10 years. Now might be the time to put your faith in an active fund manager. The following seven fund managers have shown their mettle throughout their tenure in investing.

Rajiv Jain at Goldman Sachs GQG Partners Intl Opps Fund (ticker: GSIHX)

Stellar fund manager Rajiv Jain accomplished a difficult task with this international fund, beating the category average annually over the prior three years. The fund’s average annual return of 16% is a testament to Jain’s competence. “He takes a unique approach by hiring three investigative journalists and a forensic accountant to act as a devil’s advocate on any stock they’re interested in buying, and the result is that they’re beating their peers in both up and down markets,” says Matt Ahrens, chief investment officer at Integrity Advisory. The portfolio contains between 40 and 60 stocks. During the past three years, the fund has earned a Lipper Ratings for Total Returns in the top 5% of the funds within the international large-cap growth fund category.

Scott Minerd at Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund (GIBAX)

“The Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund has firmly cemented Scott Minerd as a bond king,” Ahrens says. Actively managed bond funds are touted as having the potential to outperform the standard index fund offerings, and GIBAX fits the bill. The 3.73% annual average return for the prior five years beats the category average. Despite trailing significantly in 2019 due to a tactical shift to a more defensive position, the fund still maintains its position in the top quartile of returns from 2012 to 2018. The fund’s holdings have an intermediate-term duration of about five years and are concentrated in the government- and securitized-bond categories. The most popular types of securitized debt are mortgage-backed securities. The fund is positioning itself for the next downturn, making GIBAX a solid core fixed-income holding, Ahrens states.

Dana Emery at Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund (DODBX)

Although Dana Emery is joined by 18 other fund managers, she has been at the helm of this top actively managed balanced investment fund since 1986. Emery is also the president and a trustee of the Dodge & Cox funds. This value-leaning balanced fund currently allocates 58% of its assets to U.S. equities, 33% to fixed-income assets and the remainder to international equities. DODBX sports a 10-year average annual return of 10.64%, which is about 2 percentage points above its category average. The fund’s stock assets are concentrated in financial services, health care, technology, communications and energy sectors. The holdings span the giant-, large- and mid-cap company universe.

Theo Kolokotrones at PRIMECAP Odessey Aggressive Growth Fund (POAGX)

Theo Kolokotrones has been the lead manager of the fund since 2004 and is the president and co-founder of Primecap Management Co. This mid-cap growth fund has caught the wave of growth stocks’ recent outperformance. POAGX’s 10-year annual average growth is soaring 17.01%, well above the 13.43% category average. The concentrated fund claims 80% of its holdings from three sectors: technology, health care and industrials. Another testament to Kolokotrones’ skill, the average 17 price-earnings ratio is low in contrast with the category average of 31. The fund’s three-year average earnings growth is a robust 26.5% in contrast with the category average of 21%. This implies that the fund managers give a nod to growth at a reasonable price. Investors might want to proceed with caution, should the growth stock trend shift out of favor.

Edward Bousa at Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX)

Edward Bousa has been the lead manager since 2003. This fund is an oldie, founded in 1929. Any time a fund lasts for almost a century, it’s worth investigating. As a member of the Vanguard house, it’s no surprise that the 0.25% expense ratio is among the lowest of the actively managed funds. The fund meets its goal of providing both long-term capital appreciation and income. With a 50% to 70% equity allocation and a 2.47% yield, VWELX favors dividend-paying stocks. The fund owns mainly investment-grade corporate bonds. The respectable 10-year average annual return of 10.12% is above the category average. Although more diversified than some of the other funds, VWELX claims 60% of its stocks from these sectors: health care, financial services, technology and communication services.

Brian Kennedy at Loomis Sayles Investment Grade Bond Fund (LIGRX)

Brian Kennedy is joined by Matthew Eagan and Elaine Stokes as top investment managers of this top bond fund. Actively managed bond funds with top management can have an advantage over bond index funds. LIGRX beats the competition over the prior one-, three- and five-year periods with annual returns of 9.33%, 4.90%, and 3.36%, respectively. This multisector bond fund primarily buys investment-grade debt, with the flexibility to invest up to 15% of its portfolio in lower-rated bonds. The fund may also tap into the foreign bond market, providing investors with broad diversification. The fund’s top holdings include several U.S. Treasury bonds, Textron (TXT), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and AT&T (T) bonds.

Chuck Akre at Akre Focus Fund (AKRIX)

The fund’s 10-year average annual return of 18.65%, about a robust 4 percentage points above the category average, puts AKRIX among the top funds of its category since 2011. “He uses a famous three-legged stool approach to categorize the analysis of a company. The third and most important leg is focused on a company’s long-term rates of return on invested capital,” says fan Scott Krase, founder and president at CrossPoint Wealth. This means that the earnings and cash flow should be high relative to the company’s investment or capital expenditure. This large-cap growth fund has a low turnover ratio, which is unusual for active fund managers. This means that the firm owns stocks for a relatively long time. The company’s investment goal is to compound returns at above average rates for the long term while maintaining lower risk.

Update 02/20/20: A previous version of this story misidentified the name of the fund managed by Theo Kolokotrones.