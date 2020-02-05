5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in February

Investors often use short-selling activity as a gauge of potential weakness in the market. Many of the most shorted stocks…

Investors often use short-selling activity as a gauge of potential weakness in the market. Many of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street are targeted by short-sellers for good reason. These companies are often in financial distress or are operating in markets that short-sellers believe are in secular decline.

However, as Tesla (ticker: TSLA) and Beyond Meat ( BYND) traders have witnessed in recent weeks, short interest can also indicate a potential for huge spikes in a stock’s share price due to a market dynamic known as a short squeeze.

A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers are forced to cover their positions by buying stock all at once. The resulting flood of buying volume can send a stock soaring in the short term.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2020.]

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky recently compiled a list of the U.S. stocks with the most expensive outstanding short positions based on the daily borrow fees short sellers are paying. Short-sellers are paying a high premium to bet against these stocks, suggesting they see a significant near-term downside. However, that same premium could also make short-sellers more likely to exit their positions in the near-term, creating short squeeze potential.

Here are the five most expensive shorted stocks in February:

— Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC)

— Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

— Peloton Interactive (PTON)

— SmileDirectClub (SDC)

— Nio (NIO)

Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC)

Last year was a disastrous year for cannabis stock investors. Canadian growth didn’t live up to lofty expectations and cannabis stocks took a big hit. Cannabis short-sellers racked up roughly $1 billion in profits in 2019, and Canopy Growth short-sellers accounted for more than $134 million of those profits. Heading into February 2020, Canopy shares are down 53% in the past year, but short-sellers are paying an aggregate daily borrow cost of more than $1.43 million in hopes the worst is yet to come.

Canopy has $1.09 billion in outstanding short interest and traders are paying a 47% borrow fee to short the stock, the highest rate of any of the five stocks mentioned. The cannabis bull thesis in 2020 may hinge on the U.S. presidential election and whether or not the candidates make U.S. marijuana legalization a central campaign theme.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

The retail sector has underperformed in recent years as the online threat from Amazon.com ( AMZN) and others continue to grow. Like Canopy, Tanger shares have struggled in the past year, dropping 31.9%. A quick look at the company’s holiday-quarter earnings reported earlier this month doesn’t necessarily instill confidence in the business. Fourth-quarter revenue was down 5.3% from a year ago, and Tanger reported a net loss of $12.1 million. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, a popular fundamental cash flow metric for real estate investment trusts, or REITs, dropped to 59 cents per share from 64 cents per share a year ago.

Tanger has $978.2 million in short interest, and short-sellers are paying $1.08 million per day in borrow costs. Nearly two-thirds (65.7%) of Tanger’s float, its free-trading shares not held by company insiders and institutions, is currently being sold by short-sellers.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton was one of the highest-profile tech initial public offerings of 2019. Peloton priced its IPO at $29 per share back in September, and the stock climbed as high as $37.02 back in December before cooling off in the past two months.

[Read: Short Selling: 5 Reasons to Love This Wall Street Taboo.]

Large-tech IPOs have a poor track record in their first year of trading on Wall Street, and Peloton short-sellers may simply be betting that Peloton will be the next victim of overhype and poor execution. Despite doubling its revenue in the most recent quarter, Peloton reported a $49.8 million net loss. In December, notorious short-selling firm Citron Research said the stock had more than $15,000 in enterprise value per subscriber compared with just $553 per subscriber for Planet Fitness ( PLNT) and $47 per subscriber for Fitbit ( FIT).

Peloton has an aggregate short interest of $966 million, and its short percentage of float of 78.9% is the highest of any of the stocks on this list. At this point, short-sellers are paying $906,747 per day in fees to keep their positions open.

SmileDirectClub (SDC)

SmileDirectClub was another high-profile 2019 IPO valued at $8.9 billion when it hit the market priced at $23 per share less than five months ago. While Peloton has performed relatively well in its first few months, SmileDirectClub has struggled.

The teeth-straightening startup plummeted in October. That happened after short-seller Hindenburg Research tweeted about a court filing, in which SmileDirectClub admitted that its California stores were raided by the state Dental Board in 2018. SmileDirectClub said the raid was intended to harass the company and intimidate its customers. At the time, Hindenburg had a $2 price target for the stock.

The stock is down nearly 40% from its IPO price, and short-sellers may be betting that company insiders and IPO investors may dump shares when the IPO lockup period expires on March 10. SmileDirectClub has $556.3 million in short interest, and short-sellers are paying $614,890 per day in borrow costs.

Nio (NIO)

While U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla has been experiencing a huge short squeeze, heavily shorted Chinese EV maker Nio has been heading in the opposite direction. Like Tesla, Nio has struggled to demonstrate a viable business model. Like Tesla, Nio has been criticized for its cash burn and has yet to prove it can be self-funding. In the third quarter, Nio burned $228.7 million in cash and reported its net cash position was down to just $274.3 million.

[Read: A Closer Look at Elon Musk and His Wild CEO Pay Plan.]

To make matters worse, Nio and other Chinese stocks have taken a hit from circumstances outside their control. After the trade war weighed on Chinese stocks throughout 2019, fears over the coronavirus outbreak have sent Chinese stocks tumbling in recent weeks.

According to S3 Partners, Nio has $990.4 million in short interest, and short-sellers are paying $551,371 per day betting that Nio’s 36% drop in the past year is only the beginning.

More from U.S. News

10 Great Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock

8 Insurance Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

9 Low-Risk Stocks in a High-Flying Market

5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in February originally appeared on usnews.com