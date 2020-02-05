5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for March

Well, February sure was a doozy for anyone with a couple of bucks in the stock market. The close of…

Well, February sure was a doozy for anyone with a couple of bucks in the stock market. The close of the month, in particular, was wrought with volatility, as the S&P 500 reached correction territory (defined as a 10% sell-off) in the shortest length of time ever.

Anyone whose been paying the slightest bit of attention knows what’s been sparking fear: the flu-like novel coronavirus, which seems likely to become a bona fide pandemic in short order. Whether February’s sell-off was an overreaction remains to be seen, but the fears are legitimate and the impact on the global economy is already material and worsening.

Going forward, the scary new virus that originated in Wuhan, China must be kept top of mind for stock-pickers and longer-term investors alike. With that in mind, here are five of the best stocks to buy for March:

— Square (ticker: SQ)

— Medifast (MED)

— ViacomCBS (VIAC)

— iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

— Novavax (NVAX)

Square (SQ)

Amid the bloodshed of late February, Square — a payments company whose CEO, Jack Dorsey, pulls double duty at both Square and Twitter ( TWTR) — was one of the elite few stocks that managed to actually end the month on a strong note.

Square, which finished with gains in February and is up more than 30% year-to-date entering March, reported strong fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 26, and also offered solid guidance for the year ahead.

But the cherry on top for Square investors was the fact that Square stated explicitly that it doesn’t expect coronavirus to materially impact its business, 90% of which is domestic. Additionally, Square is under-exposed to the travel and leisure space, which is getting decimated by coronavirus globally and recently caused MasterCard ( MA) to warn investors about the strength of its business.

It’s odd that a growth stock like Square would be a top-performer in such a fragile market, but it’s proven worthy. For investors willing to brave today’s wild markets and constant fearmongering, Square earned its spot as one of the best stocks to buy for March.

Medifast (MED)

Also named as one of U.S. News’ 10 best stocks to buy for 2020, Medifast, a health foods company that makes and markets packaged meals for a range of different diets, is, simply put, a value stock trading for far less than what it’s worth.

To begin with, in an age where interest rates remain below 2% and the 10-year Treasury just hit an all-time low yield below 1.3%, Medifast is a high-yield dividend stock, paying shareholders to the tune of 4.8% annually merely for the chore of holding MED stock in their portfolios.

Trading at about 13 times forward earnings and boasting a price-earnings growth ratio of just 0.7, MED has “cheap” written all over it.

MED’s growth will slow notably in 2020 from the hypergrowth phase of yesteryear, but the longer-term sell-off that’s accompanied the stock is overdone.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Speaking of undeserved sell-offs, shares of media giant ViacomCBS got absolutely slaughtered in February — but not for the same reason as the rest of the market. As it turns out, traditional TV is a bit of a struggling arena, and the newly created ViacomCBS merger closed on Dec. 5.

Its debut quarter as a combined public company didn’t go so hot, as revenue fell short of expectations and shares immediately tumbled 18%. Every company, even those that headline industries in steady decline, has a fair price, or intrinsic value.

The knee-jerk reaction to VIAC earnings provides a great opportunity for value investors to snap up a steady, profitable media and communications giant at what looks to be a steep discount. Shares trade for just 4.8 times earnings.

Plus, in the event of a pandemic, won’t people be staying in and watching TV?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Elephant in the room time: This is an ETF, not a stock. But all the ETFs worth their salt are just as liquid as your average stock, and ETFs trade throughout the day just as stocks do, so as far as ease of acquisition and disposition goes, there’s little distinction.

What is distinct is USMV is a minimum volatility ETF. These assets don’t seem to get a fair shake on Wall Street or in financial media. In truth, instruments like USMV should be as well-known as Vanguard’s low-cost index funds.

Shareholders who are afraid of heading into a bear market and skeptical of market timing, with a need for some exposure to growth , should be all over minimum and low volatility ETFs.

Since its inception in 2011, USMV has actually outperformed the S&P 500 while taking less risk. That’s a gargantuan achievement. It’s been able to do that on a long-term basis by capturing about 50% of market downside and 75% to 80% of the upside.

Novavax (NVAX)

Last and 100% least when it comes to underlying fundamentals is Novavax, a small-cap $400 million biotech whose stock has been going bonkers recently. Why? The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based health care company happens to be working on a vaccine for a little something called coronavirus.

In fact, it’s already started animal testing and is working toward Phase 1 clinical trials (read: human), which NVAX says could happen as early as May or June.

Novavax is no stranger to this niche, as it turns out: Due to its prior experience working on other acute respiratory syndromes like MERS and SARS, the nimble biotech was able to get a leg up on many other competitors and get to business.

As long as the sickness continues to spread it won’t just be NVAX shareholders rooting for the company.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock should really be considered a speculative play for extremely risk-tolerant investors; NVAX isn’t yet profitable and competition is stiff. That said, however, if the coronavirus chaos continues, NVAX’s speculative nature could make it a great portfolio hedge as traders rush into the stock merely because it’s working on such a high-profile project.

