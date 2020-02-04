4 Points to Consider if Deciding to Apply to Medical School With a Borderline Application

Each year in the late winter and early spring, many prospective medical school students wonder whether they should go ahead…

Each year in the late winter and early spring, many prospective medical school students wonder whether they should go ahead and apply or hold off to improve their candidacy. For those with very strong applications, the answer is straightforward: Apply.

Those with substantial deficiencies in their applications, however, should wait a year or two and work on becoming a competitive applicant.

Many who want to apply to med school do not clearly fall into either category. They are considered borderline applicants. Their track records suggest a great deal of strong potential, but certain aspects of their application may be weak.

For example, they may have a very strong GPA but weak scores on one section of the MCAT. Alternatively, they could have a great GPA and MCAT score but lack a solid background in science courses or clinical experience. For these reasons, the borderline applicant is one whose chances of getting accepted to medical school are roughly 50-50.

If you happen to fall into this category and are trying to decide whether and when to apply to medical school, remember that you are not alone. And keep in mind that there is no single right answer for people in your situation. Here are four things to consider in the decision-making process:

— Being a second-time applicant isn’t necessarily a negative.

— If you go through with the application, apply broadly.

— Send updates to schools.

— Consider the weakness in your application when deciding when to apply.

Being a Second-Time Applicant Is Not Necessarily a Negative

Many borderline applicants are concerned that if they apply and are not accepted, they will be looked upon unfavorably as a second-time applicant to medical school. The good news is that being a second-time applicant is not necessarily a weakness on a med school application, especially if the reapplicant has shown significant improvement from one cycle to the next.

In fact, some people believe that when an applicant works hard to improve his or her candidacy and reapplies, that demonstrates perseverance and a commitment to goals.

That said, if you have applied once and are considering applying with a borderline application a second time, it may be wise to hold off until you have a strong application. Reapplying for a third or fourth time may raise some eyebrows.

If You Go Through With the Application, Apply Broadly

Most borderline applicants who get accepted apply broadly, often to more than 20 programs. There is an element of chance in the medical school application process. By applying to more programs, you increase the odds of including a few medical schools that are willing to look past the areas of weakness in your application and grant you an interview.

If you are a borderline applicant and you cannot apply broadly for any reason, hold off until your application has improved.

Send Updates to Schools

If you have applied with a borderline application, make sure you work on strengthening your weaknesses and update the schools on your achievements with a letter. For example, if you take courses in the summer after submitting the application and earn high grades, send schools an update.

Note that not all schools accept update letters, so it’s a good idea to check their website first. Also, avoid sending too many update letters. You don’t want to be emailing or sending off a letter to a school every two weeks.

Consider the Weakness in Your Application When Deciding When to Apply

If you are trying to decide whether to apply with a borderline application or hold off, you should consider where the weakness in your application lies and what you need to do to address it. This can help inform your decision about whether to apply.

For example, a student last summer was eager to apply to med school, but his application included mediocre scores on two sections of the MCAT. He was planning to use the summer break to study for the MCAT and improve his score.

However, he realized that putting together a strong personal statement and completing his application would divert too much time from MCAT preparation. He decided to hold off, invest his time in MCAT preparation and apply to medical school in the next cycle with a better score.

If the weakness on his application had been a lack of clinical experience, it may have been more feasible for him to apply because he could have worked on an application while volunteering at a hospital for 20 to 25 hours a week.

For those who decide to apply with a borderline application, the good news is that a rejection does not mean that you will have to redo your application from scratch. You can work from your previous personal statement and secondary application essays and modify them the second time around.

Ultimately, a big part of the decision depends on the individual. Those who are willing to take a chance for the possibility of saving a year may want to proceed with the application. Others who are more risk-averse may want to hold off and put together the strongest application before applying.

Weigh your options, consider the time and money required to apply, and remember that the most important point is to continue to bolster your application until you have an acceptance letter in hand.

