25 Best Business Jobs of 2020

A wealth of career opportunities

If you haven’t considered working in business, you might not be that excited. After all, visiting an office can look boring, with people typing at their keyboards and making phone calls. But there’s actually a lot of drama and excitement. After all, the daily choices you make will help or hurt the business you work for.

You don’t necessarily need a college degree to be in business, though for some positions, it helps. So if you’re thinking about finding a job in business, learn more about the salaries and growth potential for a slew of business positions drawn from the U.S. News Best Jobs ranking. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Statistician

Median Salary: $87,780

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 30.7%

Our world is in information overload. Statisticians make sense of data available and interpret it to help executives make decisions in everything from public safety to health care and sports.

Medical and Health Services Manager

Median Salary: $99,730

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 17.6%

Medical and health services managers are to a health care organization what a conductor is to an orchestra. A hospital, nursing home or any other health care facility may look like it runs itself, but medical and health services managers are the people making sure everything is operating smoothly.

Mathematician

Median Salary: $101,900

Education Needed: Typically a Master’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 26%

Kids always complain that they’ll never use the math they learn in school as an adult, but they will if they become a mathematician. Often, mathematicians become financial analysts, systems analysts or math professors or teachers. Mathematicians are also often hired by businesses, especially in the engineering and science industries.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $83,390

Education Needed: Bachelor’s or master’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 25.6%

This is a job that requires you to use your mind and innovate. Operations research analysts crunch a lot of numbers, statistics and data, developing strategies for businesses and organizations to do things faster and less expensively than they are currently.

Financial Manager

Median Salary: $127,990

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 16%

Companies need financial managers to make sure, among other things, that the departments are staying within the budget, that cash flow doesn’t go out of whack and that financial reports get written, so executives can see where the money is going.

Financial Advisor

Median Salary: $88,890

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 7%

Financial advisors have a useful life skill: They know how to make money. They offer advice to clients on everything from investing to saving for retirement. Meanwhile, financial advisors also know how to create a successful retirement portfolio for themselves.

Accountant

Median Salary: $63,120

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 6.4%

Accountants help people make sense of their money. Business owners who want to see why their companies are always losing money might hire an accountant, or somebody who needs their taxes prepared might call in an accountant.

Market Research Analyst

Median Salary: $63,120

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 20.4%

Do you have a product but are unsure who will buy it? Do you know who your customers are but wish you understood something about their psychology? You should hire a market research analyst, who can figure all of that out for you. Or, if this job sounds interesting, you should see if it’s a good fit for you.

Business Operations Manager

Median Salary: $100,930

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 6.9%

Big companies need business operations managers. You may not be making the biggest decisions at the company — the CEO does that — but you will have a lot of responsibility (i.e., you may be hiring people or negotiating contracts). Your job is essentially to make sure departments get things done.

Social and Community Service Manager

Median Salary: $65,320

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 13%

Social and community service managers are found at a lot of different places, doing different types of jobs. They often work directly with a segment of the community, like the homeless or special needs or impoverished children, and try to find solutions for fixing certain problems. Or they could be spending much of their time writing grant proposals. But the main thing to remember: They help society’s most vulnerable people.

Actuary

Median Salary: $102,880

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 20.1%

If you love numbers, an actuary is a career to consider. You’re using math, statistics and financial theory to analyze financial risks. The insurance industry is where you’ll likely end up, though you could easily work in a variety of businesses or at a government agency.

Management Analyst

Median Salary: $83,610

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 13.5%

A management analyst is also sometimes referred to as a management consultant. Management analysts are typically hired by businesses to give advice and suggest strategies that will help a company work better.

Cost Estimator

Median Salary: $64,040

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 8.6%

Interested in offering advice on how to construct a building, create a product or start a new service? Do you want to tell a company why the product they’re building — such as a type of car — costs so much and how you believe it can be made more cheaply? Then you should be a cost estimator, who determines how a product or service should be manufactured, managed and priced.

Financial Analyst

Median Salary: $85,660

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 6.2%

Financial analysts often work with businesses, offering financial advice to corporations in the same way a financial advisor might offer advice to an individual. They really dive deep into the numbers, often analyzing economic trends. In short, if a company is going to make an investment, the company will probably hire, or have on staff, a financial analyst.

Loan Officer

Median Salary: $63,040

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 7.7%

Loan officers are often the bearer of great news — or lousy news. They often work at banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and car dealerships. If you need a loan, you work with a loan officer, who can help you get one or explain why you can’t. It’s a paperwork-intensive job, and it helps if you’re a people person.

Compliance Officer

Median Salary: $68,860

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 5.8%

If all goes well, a compliance officer keeps a company or organization from making decisions that run afoul of the law. This isn’t easy, if you’re working with a multi-million dollar corporation in an industry that is highly regulated, such as health care or oil and gas.

HR Specialist

Median Salary: $60,870

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 9.4%

Human resources specialists help employees with the personal and legal aspects of employment. They’re whom you turn to when you have questions about your job’s benefits, trainings or if you’re being hassled by a colleague. Without HR specialists, employees have few, if any, avenues to address issues in the workplace.

Logistician

Median Salary: $74,600

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 4.8%

When the government has a big job to complete, like coordinating the response to a hurricane or earthquake, or cleaning up an oil spill, a logistician is called in. Fortunately, logisticians also work when things are going well — helping companies manage an international supply chain, for example.

Fundraiser

Median Salary: $56,950

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 9.3%

Fundraisers do what it sounds like — they convince people and businesses to donate money to a worthy cause. They work for nonprofits, such as a college, charity or maybe a political campaign.

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Audit Clerk

Median Salary: $40,240

Education Needed: Some college but no degree necessary

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: -3.9%

It’s a good job, if you find one. Job growth isn’t strong right now. But if you work in this career, you’ll be overseeing and managing the financial books of a business — and perhaps lecturing your co-workers to not spend so much.

Credit Counselor

Median Salary: $45,180

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 8.6%

Credit counselors help people who are deep in debt pay off what they owe by teaching personal finance and working with creditors. In short, you’ll help people get their financial lives back on track. It’s a profession where you really can make a difference in a person’s life.

Receptionist

Median Salary: $29,140

Education Needed: High school degree or equivalent

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 5.4%

Receptionists are often office gatekeepers, the first person visitors meet. They’re answering phone calls and questions from people in person and assisting on projects. It can also be a good entry-level position to climbing up the ladder at a business.

Meeting, Convention and Event Planner

Median Salary: $49,370

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: 7.2%

Meeting, convention and event planners do pretty much what it sounds like: organize and plan gatherings. Much of their time is spent reviewing proposals and contracts and talking to facility owners and suppliers — and putting out fires when things invariably go wrong.

Office Clerk

Median Salary: $32,730

Education Needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: -3.5%

You’ll be keeping an office humming — answering phones, sorting mail, answering questions from visitors, entering data and so on. It isn’t glamorous work, but it’s important work, and it can be a good stepping stone to other jobs within a company.

Executive Assistant

Median Salary: $59,340

Education Needed: High school degree or equivalent

Projected Jobs Growth by 2028: -19.8%

Executive assistants are an executive’s right hand, in a sense. If you can find such a job — it’s a shrinking field — you’ll be managing an executive’s calendar, setting up meetings and taking messages. It can be a great job if you have a great boss, and a thankless one if you don’t.

The best business jobs include:

— Statistician.

— Mathematician.

— Financial manager.

— Accountant.

— Actuary.

— Management analyst.

— Cost estimator.

— Logistician.

— Fundraiser.

— Meeting, convention and event planner.

Update 02/26/20: This story was published at a previous date and has been updated with new information.