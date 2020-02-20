20 Hot New Hotels to Check Out in 2020

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious stay for two or a fun-filled family vacation, these are the new properties you…

High-end amenities and enticing locales are top trends for new hotels opening in 2020. Some properties allow guests to immerse themselves in Europe’s rich history while others give guests their own private piece of paradise along the Mexican coast. No matter where you decide to travel, be sure to consider these hotels for your next vacation.

Andaz Dubai The Palm: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Andaz Dubai The Palm opened its doors in December 2019. The property sits approximately 5 miles southwest of major Dubai attractions like the Wild Wadi Waterpark and the famous Burj Al Arab building. Inside the rooms at Andaz Dubai The Palm, travelers will find modern styling with warm tones accented by blue and yellow, sitting areas, floor-to-ceiling windows and stained glass. While the property welcomes children and has a family pool, adults will love the on-site Ora spa and the adults-only pool on the hotel’s 14th floor.

Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle: Versailles, France

Travelers who want to stay close to Versailles Palace should look no further than this Airelles property. The Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle sits on Versailles’ grounds in the Grand Contrôle building (which was designed by Louis XIV’s architect, Jules-Hardouin Mansart, and built in 1681). The renovated structure will house just 14 classically designed rooms and suites as well as an indoor pool, a spa by Valmont, and an on-site restaurant and bar headed by chef Alain Ducasse. Room rates will include breakfast. The hotel, which sits 13 miles southwest of Paris, will begin taking reservations in February for its anticipated spring 2020 opening.

Hall Arts Hotel: Dallas

As its name implies, the Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas places a high focus on the visual arts. Throughout the hotel, guests will find a curated collection of paintings, sculptures, mixed-media pieces and more from artists all over the world. Art is even a significant force within the rooms: large photographs of dance and movement performances dominate the walls. You’ll also find artfully designed amenities such as a rooftop pool and poolside bar, a fitness center, Ellie’s Restaurant (complete with an outdoor terrace) and Ellie’s Lounge, where guests can sip cocktails and listen to musicians play tunes on the lounge’s grand piano. Hall Arts Hotel opened in December 2019.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Expected to open in March 2020, this Miami Beach, Florida, property will offer a quiet retreat in bustling South Beach, as it’s nearly a mile from the beach itself. As with other Kimpton hotels, guests at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach can expect an evening wine reception, pet-friendly accommodations and health-focused amenities like in-room yoga mats and complimentary bikes. All of the hotel’s 96 rooms are outfitted in white and soft blue color palettes with light wood furniture. Guests should expect to pay a daily resort fee, a daily parking fee and a daily internet fee (though internet is free for IHG Rewards Club members).

Hotel Castello di Reschio: Perugia, Italy

Set on a 3,700-acre estate in the region of Umbria, Italy, the Hotel Castello di Reschio is made for royalty: The Italian hotel’s 36 accommodations are housed in a 10th-century castle. Rooms will feature a blend of historic and contemporary, with centuries-old exposed beams complimenting four-poster beds, gold fixtures and frames, and furniture clad in luxe fabrics. What’s more, visitors will be able to enjoy an array of on-site activities. Guests can relax in the Bathhouse — the Reschio’s spa which is located in the castle’s old wine cellar — or try horseback riding, fishing, truffle hunting and more. Plus, many of the activities will be family-friendly. Hotel Castello di Reschio sits approximately 80 miles southeast of Florence and is scheduled to open in June 2020.

W Aspen: Aspen, Colorado

This Marriott-affiliated property in Aspen, Colorado, opened in late August 2019 and artfully combines modern design with beloved après-ski touches. Inside, the hotel’s decor is flashy with patterned carpeting, large murals, and blue and orange accents scattered throughout the property. Outside, the hotel looks like a modern lodge with gables and brown wood-toned siding. Guests will find a rooftop bar as well as outdoor fire pits surrounded by cushy seating and breathtaking views of the mountains. Additional amenities at this W Hotel include a fitness center, an outdoor pool and an on-site ski shop.

Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon: Tokyo

This hotel is set to open in mid-2020, perhaps in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. It was even designed by the same architect who created the National Olympic Stadium. The Marriott property will sit near some of Tokyo’s top sights, such as the Tokyo Tower. As with other EDITION properties, the Tokyo outpost will include several on-site dining options, a terrace, a fitness center, a swimming pool and a spa.

Cheval Blanc Paris: Paris

Slated to open in spring 2020, the Cheval Blanc Paris is dedicated to making guests feel both pampered and right at home in the City of Light. Inside the rooms, travelers will find lush fabrics with hints of sparkle, and marble and metal finishes crafted by expert artisans. In addition, guests will enjoy the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc on-site (complete with sauna and pool) as well as an upscale restaurant featuring regionally inspired cuisine. Little ones will enjoy their stays here as the hotel will feature the Le Carrousel children’s club and the concierge can arrange additional family activities.

Caerula Mar Club: South Andros, Bahamas

Located on South Andros Island in the Bahamas, Caerula Mar Club opened in late December 2019. The hotel features six villas and 18 Clubhouse suites, each of which features ocean views, a minibar, a minifridge, biodegradable bath products and natural materials. The beachfront property also provides complimentary use of nonmotorized water sports equipment, three restaurants, a bar, an oceanside pool, a fitness center and a spa. Additional activities include fishing excursions and private day trips arranged by the hotel. What’s more, adult travelers looking for a quiet retreat will enjoy the property’s child policy: All guests must be at least 12 years old.

One&Only Mandarina: Nayarit, Mexico

This luxury resort in Mexico, situated on the Pacific Coast and set to open in June 2020, will welcome guests into the height of luxury. Accommodations will include individual villas and treehouse homes, each with entrancing views of the Mexican landscape. And visitors won’t have to worry about the surrounding rainforest: One&Only consulted botanists during the design and construction of its Mandarina location to minimize its impact on the environment. In addition to well-outfitted accommodations, One&Only Mandarina will provide guests with a private beach, an adults-only restaurant, a spa, a kids club for young guests and a fitness center. The resort also plans to open the Mandarina Polo & Equestrian Club in late 2020. One&Only Mandarina is located approximately 35 miles north of Puerto Vallarta.

Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois, Megève, A Four Seasons Hotel: Megève, France

After an extensive renovation, Les Chalets du Mont d’Arbois, Megève, A Four Seasons Hotel opened in December 2019 in Megève, France. The lodge is composed of three individual buildings — Chalet Eve, Chalet Noémie and Chalet Alice — each of which has rooms and suites that feature cozy furnishings, warm wood beams and paneling, and mountain views. And if you’re stopping by to experience Megève’s slopes, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a ski concierge and ski valet on-site. Après-ski options include Prima restaurant for a post-slope drink and snack, and Le Spa by Bamford for comforting treatments. Both of these are located in Chalet Eve. Keep in mind, this property is open seasonally from December through April.

Riggs Washington DC: Washington, D.C.

Located down the street from the National Portrait Gallery, the Riggs Washington DC puts guests in the heart of the city’s Penn Quarter neighborhood. The hotel’s 181 rooms reflect the building’s history as a bank, with some featuring minibars designed to look like vaults. Inside rooms, guests will appreciate oak floors, luxe linens and swirling, paintlike patterns on the walls and headboards. Though there are plenty of dining options around the hotel, be sure to stop by the on-site Café Riggs for a meal or Silver Lyan for a quirky cocktail. And if you’re traveling to Washington for business, as many do, the Riggs has you covered: its rooftop event space can accommodate nearly 250 people. The Riggs opened on Feb. 3, 2020, and is accepting reservations.

The Guardsman Buckingham Gate: London

This London hotel’s main draw is its location: It’s a mere six-minute walk to Buckingham Palace and is near two Tube stations. The property will have plenty of small touches to give guests the royal treatment. Rooms will feature sleek-yet-cozy furnishings in blues, golds and grays. Standard amenities will include radiant heat in the bathroom, Nespresso coffee makers, HD TVs and luggage storage beneath the bed. Travelers will also enjoy the exclusive Dining Room, the on-site restaurant that is only open to hotel guests (and their friends). This Preferred Hotels & Resorts property is expected to open in April 2020.

OPUS Hotel Versante: Richmond, British Columbia

Like its sister property in Vancouver, Canada’s, Yaletown neighborhood, the OPUS Hotel Versante relied on five distinct styles and color palettes to outfit its rooms. But the visuals don’t end there; the hotel plans to curate its own art collection featuring Canadian artists. Travelers will also find a pool, a hot tub, a fitness center and eateries on-site while their rooms will boast Dyson hairdryers, a double vanity in the bathroom, Nespresso machines and a voice-activated assistant (“Angie”). OPUS Hotel Versante is located near the Vancouver International Airport, and the hotel will offer an airport shuttle to guests. This OPUS outpost is scheduled to open in early 2020.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya: Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico

The lynchpin of Nickelodeon’s upcoming all-inclusive resort in Mexico is Aqua Nick, a 500,000-square-foot waterpark that includes waterslides, a lazy river and a play area for young children. In addition, the resort will also include Nickelodeon Place where guests have the chance to meet their favorite characters like SpongeBob SquarePants. Health-conscious parents will be happy to know that much of the resort’s produce is sourced from the property’s neighboring greenhouse, which is organic. Rooms will feature neutral color palettes with pops of Nickelodeon’s famous orange, and each accommodation will have ocean views. The hotel is expected to open in late 2020.

Arctic Bath: Harads, Sweden

Arctic Bath, located about 600 miles north of Stockholm in Harads, Sweden, is a unique wellness hotel. Not only does the hotel’s spa offer traditional treatments like massages and facials, but it also has an outdoor, cold water bath that sits suspended in the Lule River and is connected to land via a walkway. As an added bonus, use of the on-site saunas, the cold bath and the hot tub are included in the room rate (but spa treatments are extra). Accommodations are all cabins with modern, angular designs, and they either sit on land or are suspended in the river. They also include radiant heat, pellet stoves, minibars and Wi-Fi. Arctic Bath opened in January 2020.

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana: Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Located roughly 8 miles south of central Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana opened in December 2019. The all-inclusive resort is family-friendly with daily activities like dance classes, cooking lessons, beach parties, live shows, water sports and a water park. When adults want time to themselves, kids will enjoy their time at the game-focused KidZ Club, while teenagers can relax at the Teen Club. There are also a variety of dining options on-site (all included in your stay) which serve a variety of different cuisines like Caribbean, Asian and Italian. If you don’t have kids (or are embarking on a kid-free getaway), check out the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana right next door.

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana: Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Situated next to the Hyatt Ziva, the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana is an adults-only all-inclusive resort just south of downtown Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Here, adults will enjoy six restaurants and five bars that serve everything from French to Indian to Italian cuisine. All accommodations are suites, and basic amenities include balconies, minibars, coffee makers and flat-screen TVs. Adults can also enjoy treatments in the hotel’s spa cave and its outdoor lagoon. There’s even a romance concierge on-site to arrange romantic dinners for two or other experiences for couples. The Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana also opened in December 2019.

Kozmo Hotel Budapest: Budapest, Hungary

This Leading Hotels of the World property sits approximately 1 mile southeast of the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest, Hungary. The luxury hotel will have 64 accommodations ranging from standard rooms, each of which features a king-sized bed, a sitting area and a beverage bar, to junior suites, which include a terrace, living room and dining area. As a bonus, each accommodation includes free Wi-Fi. Along with treatments at the on-site spa, guests will be able to relax in the heated indoor pool, take a dip in the hot tub or try out some Hungarian favorites at the on-site restaurant. Kozmo Hotel Budapest is set to open in July 2020 and is already taking reservations.

Can Ferrereta: Santanyí, Mallorca

This small boutique property in Mallorca, Spain, is slated to open in spring 2020 and will have just 32 rooms and suites. The accommodations are housed in a 17th-century building and surrounded by lush greenery. Inside the rooms, travelers will find modern furnishings in a cream and brown color palette, and exposed wood beams. The small property will have an outdoor pool situated in its garden as well as a gym, a spa and a Mediterranean restaurant. The hotel is in the village of Santanyí, which is near the popular Cala Llombards, and approximately 35 miles southeast of Palma de Mallorca. Looking for more hotel inspiration? Check out the U.S. News rankings of the 2020 Best Hotels »

