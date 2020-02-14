14 Need-to-Know Facts About Parent PLUS Loans

Parent PLUS loans can cover payment gaps. Parent PLUS loans are undergraduate student loans that help families pay for college…

Parent PLUS loans are undergraduate student loans that help families pay for college costs not covered by other financial aid, such as direct student loans, scholarships or grants. In fact, 11% of families take out a Parent PLUS loan to cover the cost of attendance, according to Sallie Mae’s How America Pays for College 2019 report. This type of loan is different from other federal student loans, and parents are increasingly turning to it: In 2017-2018, Parent PLUS loans accounted for 23% of federal lending for undergraduates, up from 14% five years earlier, according to research by the nonprofit Urban Institute. Here are 14 facts that parents should know about PLUS loans before signing on the dotted line.

Families must fill out the FAFSA to qualify.

To take out a PLUS loan, a parent’s child must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly called the FAFSA. Parents must also provide supplemental information to the federal government to determine their eligibility for a PLUS loan.

PLUS loans are often packaged in award letters.

Colleges often use Parent PLUS loans to fill the gaps between the financial aid a student qualifies for and the cost of attendance. Some colleges package PLUS loans in award letters such that some families may not realize they’re there. Experts advise families to review award letters carefully to understand the mixture of grants, scholarships, direct student loans and PLUS loans being offered. Families do not have to borrow the full amount, nor is it always wise to accept all loans offered in an award letter.

PLUS loans have no annual limits.

Unlike with the federal Stafford loan for undergraduates, there are no annual limits with the Parent PLUS loan. The maximum amount parents can borrow for each college-enrolled student is the total cost of attendance minus any financial assistance that has been awarded. With this loan, parents can borrow for all the remaining costs once they have exhausted other types of financial aid.

Borrowers need adequate credit history.

“Parent PLUS loans are available to everyone with the exception if you have an adverse credit history. So as long as you’re in good financial standing and you’ve been a responsible borrower, you’ll qualify,” says Zack Friedman, founder and CEO of Make Lemonade, a personal finance comparison website, and author of “The Lemonade Life.” Parents with credit problems may use an endorser — someone with good credit history who agrees to repay the loan if the parent does not — or may document their extenuating circumstances, according to the Department of Education.

There are no income requirements.

To be eligible for a Parent PLUS loan, parents must submit to a credit check, unlike other types of federal student loans. But a parent’s ability to repay the PLUS loan is not considered as part of their eligibility, so low-income individuals or unemployed individuals who meet the credit requirements and financial need requirements are eligible. While proof of income is required to be approved for a private loan, such proof isn’t necessary to receive a PLUS loan.

Parent PLUS loans aren’t easily forgiven.

Parent PLUS loan borrowers can only have their loan forgiven after 25 years of repayment if they pursue a direct loan consolidation through the federal government and then enroll in the income-contingent repayment plan, known as ICR. That’s the only loan forgiveness strategy for Parent PLUS loan borrowers, Friedman says. “You do the payment over a longer period of time and eventually have them forgiven if there’s a balance at the end.”

Borrowers can’t transfer Parent PLUS loans.

Parents can’t transfer the balance of a PLUS loan to a student through the federal student loan program. For those borrowers interested in shifting the balance to their dependent, student loan experts say one strategy is to refinance these loans with a private lender. Through this process, parents can refinance the balance under the student’s name. But that process, experts say, is also contingent on the student’s credit history.

Interest rates are fixed.

Interest rates on PLUS loans are market-based, so they will fluctuate from year to year. But once parents borrow the loan, Friedman says, “It’s important to know it’s a fixed rate and will never change through the duration of the loan.” The interest rate is set annually for new loans that are made between July 1 of one year and June 30 of the following year. Currently, the fixed rate for Parent PLUS loans first disbursed on or after July 1, 2019, and before July 1, 2020, is 7.08% — higher than on any other type of federal student loan. An undergraduate direct loan, by comparison, carries a 4.53% interest rate and a graduate direct loan comes with a 6.08% interest rate.

Expect a disbursement fee.

With these loans, parents must pay a 4.236% fee that comes through the federal government upon disbursement; the disbursement fee changes annually on Oct. 1. Along with the fee, parents must start making monthly payments after the loan is disbursed unless they request a deferment. “When a Parent PLUS loan is taken out at disbursement, they have to start paying. They can apply for deferment, but the terms are they have to immediately start paying it back,” says Melissa Sotudeh, director of advisory services and chief compliance officer at Halpern Financial Inc., a financial consulting firm with offices in Maryland and Virginia.

Forbearance and deferment are options.

Similar to direct student loans, Parent PLUS loans have a couple of federal protections, such as forbearance and deferment. Parent PLUS borrowers who experience illness or financial hardship can apply for forbearance, which allows them to skip a few payments, temporarily make smaller payments or extend the time for making payments. Deferment, or temporary postponement of payment, is possible while the student for whom a PLUS loan borrower obtained the loan is enrolled at least half time at a school that is eligible to participate in federal student aid programs. However, interest will still accrue on Parent PLUS loans during forbearance and deferment, so borrowers will owe more once they start repaying again.

PLUS loans are rarely discharged.

Only in rare circumstances are Parent PLUS loans discharged. “If God forbid the student dies, the loan is discharged. If the parent is disabled, the loan can be discharged as well,” Sotudeh says. Other examples of forgiven PLUS loans include cases in which the school closes before the student completed the program or if the school falsely certified a borrower’s eligibility for the loan. Student loan experts say discharge through bankruptcy is much more challenging. Most bankruptcy courts won’t cancel the loan unless the borrower’s situation is extremely dire.

Borrowers can cancel after disbursement.

Before the loan money is disbursed, borrowers may cancel all or part of the loan at any time by notifying the school. If the loan is already disbursed, they can still cancel it all or reduce the size of the loan within a certain time frame. Student loan experts say if borrowers plan to return all or part of a loan, they should contact the financial aid office at their student’s school for specific instructions.

The default rate for PLUS loans varies.

Parent PLUS loan borrowers are less likely to default on loan payments than undergraduate students, according to a study by the Urban Institute. However, disparities in repayment exist. Five percent of parents of white students who took out PLUS loans in 2003-2004 defaulted by 2015, while 20% of parents of black students defaulted in that time. Furthermore, the default rate for borrowers whose students attended private for-profit colleges was higher than borrowers whose students went to private nonprofits and public institutions.

Parent PLUS loans can be high risk.

Loose eligibility requirements, higher interest rates, a lack of borrowing limits and few options for forgiveness or bankruptcy make Parent PLUS loans a risky choice. “Remember, this is not free money! Each dollar you borrow costs more than a dollar, and becomes more expensive the longer you hold the debt because the interest compounds,” Sotudeh wrote in an email. “I recommend families limit borrowing to an amount roughly equal to 1 year of the student’s expected annual salary.” And, she adds, “Consider federally subsidized loans before Parent PLUS loans.”

Find more ways to pay for college.

Update 02/18/20: This slideshow has been updated with new information and to reflect current federal student loan interest rates.