12 Steps to Fall Asleep Fast

It’s just not happening. And here you are, in the wee hours of the morning, staring at the ceiling. So how do you snag at least a few hours of zzz’s before the birds start chirping? Read on for the advice of experts at major sleep centers across the country.

Set a routine.

An unpredictable bedtime isn’t helpful for promoting reliable sleep. “Maintain a routine,” advises Dr. Anita Bhola, medical director of sleep medicine at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, New York. “Try and maintain the same bedtime and rise time seven days a week, as much as you can.” Although it would be easy to burn the candle at both ends, you should aim to get at least seven hours of sleep.

Dim lights in advance.

“Try to minimize light exposure close to your eyes about a half-hour before going to bed,” says Dr. Brooke Judd, the section chief of sleep medicine at the Sleep Disorders Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, New Hampshire. “Blue light from LED screens and computers, laptops and phones tends to be closer to your eyes, as opposed to watching a TV, which is usually farther away.”

Light sources can stimulate receptors on the backs of your eyes that are connected to the sleep-wake center in your brain, explains Judd, who is also an assistant professor of medicine and psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. “The light is sort of falsely telling your brain: Oh, it’s light out — time to be awake,” she says. “And it tends to suppress melatonin, the hormone that your brain releases to help you sleep.”

Get out of bed.

When you lie awake in bed for a while, you send yourself the wrong message. “You’re basically training your body not to sleep in bed, but to lie there and not sleep,” Walia says. “And your mind can get conditioned to that.”

If you’re unable to sleep for about a 15- or 20-minute stretch, leave the room and try something relaxing and non-stimulating. Listen to music, read a book or take a bath.

Move pets off the bed.

Having pets on your bed can hinder your sleep, Bhola points out. Although some people snuggle peacefully with household pets throughout the night, others struggle. Large, bed-hogging, super-shedding dogs or sharp-clawed cats can keep you from sleeping comfortably.

That said, if you’re not ready to move a beloved pooch or kitty out of bed, you can still takes steps to minimize sleep disruption:

— Follow parasite and pest prevention schedules to keep your bed free of worms, ticks and fleas.

— When you’re sick or have any open wounds, leave pets off the bed until you recover.

— If you’re allergic to animals, ask your doctor whether antihistamines or allergy pills could help.

Practice yoga or meditate.

Call to mind your favorite relaxation techniques. Try a calming yoga pose. Savasana, anyone? Or meditate. Yoga expert Jake Panesevich offers a simple technique for getting grounded without yoga: Lie down and focus on your breath, then count your breaths up to 10 and back to zero. Do this without any expectations of clearing your mind — just go with the experience.

Relax your muscles and mind.

Progressive muscle relaxation can set your body up for a good night’s sleep. Working from your toes to your forehead, tightly tense each muscle group for five seconds, and then relax.

Or try “mental distraction techniques,” suggests Dr. Eric Olson, chair of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. That could be anything from picturing yourself someplace pleasant and calm or — yep — counting sheep. Fixating on your sleeplessness only makes those sweet zzz’s more elusive. With these techniques, he says, “You’re getting your mind off ‘I can’t sleep; I can’t sleep; I can’t sleep,’ and onto something else.”

Ease anxieties.

Sometimes sleeplessness stems from worry. Your brain is in overdrive as you think about bank accounts and meetings while you should be sleeping. Try to train your brain to think about these anxieties at more appropriate times. Schedule times each day — keyword: day — to simply write a sentence or two about what’s worrying you and where you stand with that.

When worries keep you up at night, jot them down and try those relaxation techniques. “More actively thinking about the things you’re going to worry about before you go to bed helps,” Judd says. “So when your mind goes to it (in bed) you’ve already thought about it. And you don’t have to stay on it.”

Don’t watch the clock.

Another common anxiety that lurks in the wee hours of a sleepless night is the mounting awareness that you’re not asleep when you should be. Stress and frustration — not typically emotions that welcome relaxation — escalate as you fret about how you need to be up for work in four (or three or two) hours. The experts’ suggestion? Get rid of time cues. “No clock watching,” Walia says. “That’s a big no-no. Turn the clock around.”

Medicate with caution.

Whether prescription or over-the-counter, drugs aren’t recommended as a first choice for relieving sleeplessness, say sleep experts. But, should you choose a sleep aid remember that, of course, it will make you sleepy. This grogginess is great at 11 p.m., but not at 7 a.m. — when you have to drive a car. “Avoid taking a sleep medicine the closer you get to morning,” Olson says.

In the waking hours, perfect your sleep hygiene.

No more 4 a.m. stare sessions. Develop a regular sleep schedule; unplug from electronics well before you hit the hay; and make sure your bedroom is dark, cool and used only for sleep and intimacy.

Poorly timed exercise and napping, along with the consumption of caffeine, alcohol and certain foods can also wreak havoc on your sleep. Alcohol is a depressant, so it can help you fall asleep more quickly — but as it wears off, it causes fragmented, poor quality of sleep, Judd says.

Respect weeknight sleep.

Skimping on sleep during the workweek and trying to make up for it from Friday to Sunday isn’t the answer. “Some folks think they can get away with very little sleep and catch up on the weekend,” says Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, a neurologist and director of sleep medicine at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, Florida. “You can catch up on a little bit of the sleep, but you can’t go from getting four hours of sleep to all of a sudden getting 10 hours. That’s really not great for your health.” Taking sleep equally seriously throughout the week can bolster both your well-being and your on-the-job or at-school performance.

Consider seeing a doctor.

If your sleeplessness is frequent and impairing your daytime behavior, bring it up with your physician. “When people start to feel like they’re worried about their sleep during the day, that’s probably the time when they need some guidance,” Olson says.

Don’t wait too long to speak with an expert. “We usually recommend that if something is going on for a couple of weeks and it’s really affecting the quality of your daytime functioning, that’s when you need to start getting help,” says Abbasi, who is a member of the board of directors of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “Up to about 30% to 40% of people have gone through a stressful time, and they did not sleep well. That’s to be expected. But when it’s something that’s chronic, meaning weeks to months, that’s where it really starts to become an issue.”

Update 02/28/20: This story was originally published on an earlier date and has been updated with new information.