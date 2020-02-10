10 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Your Retirement Savings

Defer or prepay your taxes. There are a variety of tax deductions and credits available to people who save for…

Defer or prepay your taxes.

There are a variety of tax deductions and credits available to people who save for retirement. But you could incur tax penalties if you don’t use these accounts correctly. Here’s how to minimize taxes on your retirement savings.

401(k)

Most workers are eligible to defer taxes on up to $19,500 in 2020 by contributing to their 401(k), 403(b) or the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan. If these contributions are made via a payroll deduction, you will get the tax break almost immediately because less money will be withheld for income taxes.

Roth 401(k)

The contribution limits for Roth 401(k)s are the same as for traditional 401(k)s, but the tax treatment is different. Roth 401(k)s allow you to contribute after-tax dollars, and then withdraw the balance tax-free in retirement.

IRA

People with earned income who save for retirement in an individual retirement account can defer income tax on up to $6,000 in 2020. However, this tax break is phased out for people who also have 401(k) accounts at work and earned between $65,000 and $75,000 in 2020 ($104,000 and $124,000 for couples).

Roth IRA

Taxpayers can prepay income tax on up to $6,000 in 2020 using a Roth IRA, unless their adjusted gross income is more than between $124,000 and $139,000 for individuals ($196,000 to $206,000 for couples). However, people who earn more may still be eligible to convert traditional retirement account assets to a Roth.

Catch-up contributions

Workers age 50 and older are eligible for an additional tax break if they make catch-up contributions to their retirement accounts. Older workers can defer taxes on an additional $6,500 in a 401(k) and $1,000 in an IRA in 2020.

Saver’s credit

Retirement savers who earn up to $32,500 for individuals, $48,750 for heads of household and $65,000 for married couples in 2020 and contribute to a 401(k) or IRA are eligible for the saver’s credit, which can increase a taxpayer’s refund or reduce the tax owed by as much as $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for couples.

Avoid the early withdrawal penalty.

IRA withdrawals before age 59 1/2 and 401(k) withdrawals before age 55 generally result in a 10% tax penalty. But there are a variety of ways to avoid the early withdrawal penalty, including using your IRA distribution for college costs, a first home purchase (up to $10,000), abnormally large health care costs or health insurance after a layoff.

Remember required minimum distributions.

Withdrawals from IRAs and most 401(k)s become required after age 72, and income tax is due on each withdrawal. The penalty for failing to withdraw the correct amount is a stiff 50% of the amount that should have been distributed.

Delay 401(k) withdrawals if you are still working.

If you remain employed into your 70s or later and don’t own 5% or more of the company sponsoring the retirement plan, some 401(k) plans (but not IRAs) will allow you to delay withdrawals from your current 401(k) account until you actually retire.

Time your retirement account withdrawals.

Retirees have some flexibility in the timing of their retirement account withdrawals and the resulting income tax bill. Some retirees control their tax rate by spacing out their withdrawals to avoid a big income tax bill in a single year and stay in a lower tax bracket.

How to reduce taxes on your retirement savings:

— Contribute to a 401(k).

— Contribute to a Roth 401(k).

— Contribute to a IRA.

— Contribute to a Roth IRA.

— Make catch-up contributions.

— Take advantage of the saver’s credit.

— Avoid the early withdrawal penalty.

— Remember required minimum distributions.

— Delay 401(k) withdrawals if you are still working.

— Time your retirement account withdrawals.

More from U.S. News

How to Pay Less Tax on Retirement Account Withdrawals

5 Ways to Minimize Taxes on Retirement Income

How to Get the Biggest Tax Refund This Year

10 Ways to Reduce Taxes on Your Retirement Savings originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/10/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.