10 Top Hotels for Solo Travelers

With single rooms, daily activities and lively communal spaces, these 10 hotels are a perfect fit for parties of one.

As solo trips continue to gain popularity, travelers may find themselves straying away from the typical hostel accommodations in search of hotels and resorts that better meet their needs. However, some hotels offer more guest room options, amenities and special perks to singles than others. Whether you’re looking to unwind on the beach or explore a major city, these top hotels for solo travelers — some of which land a spot in our 2020 Best Hotels rankings — guarantee a fabulous vacation with your ideal travel companion: you.

Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel: London

Pack your bags and hop across the pond to London for a whirlwind solo trip. After exploring attractions like Buckingham Palace and the British Museum, lay your head at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel. Spanning a full block in the Bloomsbury neighborhood, the landmark Kimpton Fitzroy makes a great choice for parties of one thanks to its City Single rooms, which measure between 118 and 160 square feet. Each of these rooms features one twin-sized bed and a convenient storage closet. When you do feel like socializing, mingle with other travelers at a hosted evening drinks reception or take a seat at one of many dining venues across the property, such as the greenery-lined Palm Court. Additional perks include complimentary bicycle rentals and a 24-hour on-site gym.

Gaia Hotel & Nature Reserve: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

With its adults-only policy, endless on-site activities and isolated location in the rainforest of Manuel Antonio, Gaia Hotel & Nature Reserve serves as a luxurious retreat for solo travelers. Make friends with Costa Rica‘s sloths, monkeys and more on Gaia’s guided tour of nearby Manuel Antonio National Park or start your day with free breakfast and an early morning spa treatment (complete with a complimentary aromatherapy steam and mud bath). When you finish relaxing by the pool, your friendly personal concierge is just a text message away to fulfill your every request. Standard studio rooms offer generous king-sized beds and sitting areas, while splurgeworthy suites include private balconies with rainforest and ocean views.

The Hoxton, Paris: Paris

Paris may be known as the city of love, but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit on your own. Spend your days taking in world-class sights like the Eiffel Tower and Musée du Louvre, then retire to the stylish Hoxton, Paris in the 2nd arrondissement. The hotel’s most compact Shoebox rooms, measuring between 140 and 180 square feet, are a perfect fit for solo travelers and provide luxuries like blackout curtains and complimentary breakfast bags with yogurt and bananas. What’s more, public spaces abound, from the on-site bars to the lively restaurant to the airy lobby’s plush sitting areas. Since the grounds are a hot spot for locals as well, you may even end your trip with a new Parisian pen pal.

Hotel Hive: Washington, D.C.

As the first microhotel in the District of Columbia, Hotel Hive aims to provide no-frills rooms that focus on the essentials. At approximately 125 square feet, Buzz Twin rooms are designed specifically for solo travelers, with a twin bed, a desk and under-bed storage space. All rooms provide free Wi-Fi access, private bathrooms and smart TVs, while amenities like steamers and minifridges are available upon request. The hotel houses an &pizza outpost — a local pizza restaurant — and a bar serving everything from coffee to cocktails. Best of all, the property’s Foggy Bottom location puts travelers within walking distance of the National Mall and other must-see Washington attractions.

Alda Hotel Reykjavik: Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik is full of volcanoes, geysers and waterfalls just waiting to be explored — but your accommodations don’t have to be as rugged. The boutique Alda Hotel Reykjavik is situated on the city’s main shopping street, Laugavegur, and features single rooms that are perfect for one. Small double beds are fitted with Egyptian cotton sheets and in-room amenities include walk-in showers, bathrobes, TVs and free Wi-Fi access. Solo travelers will have no trouble navigating the city on their own thanks to the hotel’s complimentary Android smartphones, which are available for guests to take with them beyond the hotel grounds. Back at the property, you can relax in the indoor sauna or the outdoor hot tub, where you may even catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

Harbour Rocks Hotel Sydney — MGallery by Sofitel: Sydney

On a solo trip to the land Down Under, location is key. That’s partly what makes the 59-room Harbour Rocks Hotel Sydney a great choice: it sits in the middle of the beloved Rocks neighborhood, a stone’s throw from prime attractions like the Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Opera House. After a day of exploring nearby museums and markets, relax on the hotel’s tranquil garden terrace or borrow a book from the on-site library. Guest rooms vary in size and offer either historic or harbor views, along with queen-sized beds, coffee makers and minibars.

TATA Tulum: Tulum, Mexico

Over the past few years, Tulum has become a popular destination for solo travelers looking to unwind. Focus on your personal wellness at TATA Tulum, an adults-only hotel and spa. You can enjoy some well-deserved alone time in the seaside pool, under a thatch cabana on the beach or drifting in and out of sleep in an outdoor hammock. Amazon Kindle loaners are available free of charge and every room is equipped with an artisanal beach bag, among other amenities. The hotel concierge can be reached via WhatsApp at your leisure and staff members can assist with organizing snorkeling outings, excursions to nearby swim spots and tours of Mayan archeological sites.

Ninehours: Tokyo

Japan’s capsule hotel concept takes solo accommodations to the next level. With more than 10 locations in Tokyo and others scattered across Japan, the ninehours chain offers travelers the chance to stay in individual sleeping pods. After a busy day exploring Tokyo gems like Odaiba and the Imperial Palace, guests can load their belongings into designated lockers, shower in the bathroom facilities and change into exclusive ninehours loungewear. Bath towels, shampoo, conditioner and toothbrushes are provided, and each sleeping pod measures about 7 feet long by 3 1/2 feet wide. Though the capsules are ideally designed for one-night stays, the accommodations can be reserved for consecutive nights at a discounted rate.

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia: Castries, St. Lucia

For a luxurious vacation designed specifically for singles, consider BodyHoliday Saint Lucia‘s “September Solos” getaway. The retreat aims to highlight the resort’s best wellness and entertainment offerings for groups of like-minded individuals throughout the month. Guests can take part in customized itineraries featuring spa treatments, fitness classes and group activities, as well as special evening mixers and dinner parties. However, if a September trip does not fit into your travel plans, fear not: This all-inclusive St. Lucia property welcomes solo travelers year-round with perks like one complimentary 50-minute spa treatment per day and more than 40 daily on-site activities.

The Standard, High Line: New York City

Few destinations around the world are as perfect for solo travelers as New York City. Hang your hat at The Standard, High Line, a trendy spot located above the High Line on Manhattan’s west side. The property captures the city’s electrifying atmosphere in its communal spaces, ranging from a bustling beer garden to a rooftop bar to an outdoor winter ice rink. Solo lodgers will also be happy with the rooms, which include free Wi-Fi access, mood lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing views of the city and the Hudson River. Plus, you’ll be free to make the most of your “me time” with The Standard’s flexible check-in and checkout times, which you can decide for yourself.

