10 Tips for Healthy Living With Heart Disease

Life changes dramatically with a diagnosis of heart disease. Whether the doctor says your coronary artery is filled with plaque or your heart muscle isn’t pumping as well as it should, your survival will require treatment. And it’s not just a simple pill; living with heart disease requires a combination of strategies. “Heart disease is caused by a number of different factors, so addressing several of them at once is more effective and even synergistic. The total effect is greater than the sum of the components,” says Dr. Dean Ornish, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of California –San Francisco, and founder and president of the nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institute.

Here are 10 tips to get you started:

Quit smoking. Abandon this habit as soon as possible when you’re living with heart disease. Smoking is linked to an increased risk for heart attack, stroke, and high blood pressure. “Smoking increases inflammation and causes blood clots to form, in addition to causing cancer. The good news is that it’s never too late to stop smoking to get a benefit,” says cardiologist Leslie Cho, a professor of medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and director of the Women’s Cardiovascular Center at Cleveland Clinic. Numerous therapies can help you quit smoking, including everything from medication to acupuncture and hypnosis.

Ditch unhealthy foods. Those fatty, sugary, salty, high-calorie dishes and snacks may taste good going down, but they’re not helping your heart. For example:

— Eating salty foods can lead to fluid retention, which increases blood pressure and can worsen heart failure.

— Consuming processed foods, refined grains or sugary foods (or drinks) can trigger chronic inflammation, which contributes to plaque buildup.

— Eating too many foods loaded with saturated fat — such as red meat or full-fat dairy products — contributes to “bad” LDL cholesterol levels, chronic inflammation and plaque formation in the arteries (which can reduce blood flow or rupture and block blood flow).

Give your heart a break by eliminating the health offenders in your diet.

Commit to a heart-healthy eating style. A number of diets have been shown to help when you are living with heart disease, and most follow the same pattern: They’re primarily plant-based and are low in salt, sugar, fat and calories. Cho recommends eating a Mediterranean-style diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds, nuts, olive oil and whole grains; plus moderate amounts of fish and poultry.

Ornish takes the diet a step further, banning almost all animal products, oils and excessive caffeine intake in the Ornish Diet that he developed to halt or reverse heart disease. “There’s increasing evidence that animal protein is inflammatory independent of fat versus carbs, and red meat is among the most inflammatory,” Ornish says.

Exercise regularly. Exercise is essential to health and is particularly important when you are living with heart disease. “Exercise makes the endothelium — the lining of your arteries — work more efficiently. It helps you grow new collaterals if you have heart disease — they’re like built-in bypasses that your body can grow blood vessels around,” Ornish explains.

How much exercise do you need? Guidelines suggest getting 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity activity (like brisk walking). “For most people, we recommend reaching 60% to 70% of your maximum predicted heart rate. But it all depends on the kind of medications you’re on. If you’re on a beta blocker, your heart rate will be lower. For some patients, we exercise them at a lower heart rate,” Cho explains.

Limit alcohol intake. Alcohol intake may be dangerous if you have heart failure or an abnormal heart beat, if you’ve had a heart attack or if you take medications that may be affected by alcohol (such as statins). “It’s really important to talk to your doctor and be honest about how much you’re ingesting each day,” Cho says. She notes that in some cases when you’re living with heart disease, it might be OK to drink in moderation — no more than one drink per day for women and no more than one or two drinks per day for men — but it depends on your health.

Reduce chronic stress. The body’s stress response helps us react in a dangerous situation: It releases adrenaline, shifts blood to your muscles and increases your breathing and heart rates. But activating that response all the time — maybe because of a difficult job or family situation — can hurt the heart. “These same mechanisms that evolved to protect us can actually kill us when we are chronically stressed. Because it’s not just the arteries in your arms and legs that constrict, it’s the ones in your heart. That can cause reduced blood flow to your heart, plaque hemorrhage leading to a heart attack, and also cause your blood to clot faster,” Ornish says.

The antidote is the body’s relaxation response, which slows breathing and heart rates and kicks off a cascade of health benefits. You can trigger the relaxation response in many ways, such as meditating or practicing yoga or tai chi.

Control your weight. Carrying excess weight when you’re living with heart disease makes your heart work harder. That puts more strain on a muscle that’s already diseased and trying to power you through each day. It also places more stress on your joints and may worsen knee or hip pain, which may make exercising painful. Cho says being overweight is also a risk factor for sleep apnea — pauses in breathing during sleep that increase the risk for high blood pressure, stroke, atrial fibrillation or heart failure. “It’s a vicious cycle,” she warns.

Take prescribed medications. Medication noncompliance is a big problem among people living with heart disease. “If you look at some studies, it’s as much as 50%,” Cho says. Missing medication doses can have serious repercussions. For example: “If you have a stent (keeping an artery open), you have to be on antiplatelet medication — which is a blood thinner — or the stent may close,” Cho says.

See you doctor regularly. Your doctor needs to see you in person to follow your progress and make necessary treatment adjustments. “We all live such busy lives that going to the doctor seems like just one more thing. But if you don’t, you may not get your medications renewed or get follow-up labs to make sure your blood pressure and cholesterol are under control,” Cho says.

Seek support. Living with heart disease is easier when you have a team behind you. Cardiac rehabilitation, typically prescribed after a heart attack, includes supervised exercise programs, dietitian advice and emotional support. “Cardiac rehabilitation is critical. If it were a pill, it would decrease your mortality by 28%,” Cho says. Leaning on friends and family or just spending quality time with them is also crucial to heart health. “You’re more likely to smoke and overeat and drink too much and work too hard and abuse yourself when you’re feeling lonely and isolated,” Ornish says. “The time we spend with our friends and family isn’t a luxury of what you’ve done after all the important stuff — it really is the important stuff.”

You and your doctor can come up with additional strategies for healthy living with heart disease. The more you change, the better you’ll feel. And the payoff may be just as dramatic as that initial diagnosis. “To eat well, move more, stress less and love more,” Ornish says, “can actually reverse the progression of even severe coronary heart disease.”

