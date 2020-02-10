10 Tech Investing Themes for 2020

Tech expectations grow. The technology sector was once again a top performer in 2019. As the world becomes more connected,…

Tech expectations grow.

The technology sector was once again a top performer in 2019. As the world becomes more connected, the companies that profit off that connectivity are thriving. Apple (ticker: AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) now all have market caps at or more than $1 trillion. Bank of America analyst Justin Post is anticipating another big year for tech in 2020, particularly for stocks within the internet group. Investors who identify the right themes to play could have another big year. Here are the top 10 internet stock themes Bank of America is watching in 2020.

Slowing economic growth.

Bank of America sees a relatively low chance of a U.S. economic recession in 2020, but economic growth will likely continue to slow. Post says consumer activity in most developed markets remains relatively strong, but recession risks are rising. For investors looking to capitalize on tech sector growth while taking a more defensive approach in an uncertain global economy, stocks with high cash flows and strong balance sheets are likely the safest plays. In the event of an economic downturn, Post says Alphabet, Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Booking Holdings (BKNG) and eBay (EBAY) are relatively well-positioned.

Big events.

The 2020 U.S. presidential elections and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan are large enough that they could be catalysts for certain tech stocks. Post says both the election and the Olympics will likely boost advertising spend on most social media platforms, providing a tailwind for Facebook and Snap (SNAP). Twitter recently announced a ban on political advertising, but Post says Twitter is best-positioned to benefit from Olympic ad spending. In addition, Twitter is President Donald Trump’s preferred mode of communicating with supporters, and the election should boost user engagement even without direct political ad revenue.

Over-the-top streaming.

Cord-cutting and over-the-top, or OTT, streaming video are certainly not new themes for investors, but Post says 2020 could be a “banner year” for OTT services. Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon are expecting to aggressively ramp up content spending, while legacy media companies like Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) heavily promote their new services. Post anticipates OTT viewership growth will accelerate in 2020, which will serve as a headwind for linear TV advertising and a tailwind for online video ad spend. Post says the shift to OTT video should benefit Netflix, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Snap.

E-commerce meets advertising.

Online sales leaders like Amazon continue to invest in advertising, and Amazon’s share of the U.S. digital ad market has grown from 2% in 2017 to 9% in 2019. At the same time, Post says Facebook and Google are testing new direct response ad formats and attempting to boost advertising conversion by adding more checkout functionality to their platforms. Post says these initiatives could improve advertising yields, boost advertising revenues and potentially make Facebook and Google more competitive in the e-commerce space. Post says the integration of e-commerce and advertising is bullish for Alphabet, Facebook and even Pinterest (PINS).

5G networks.

Post says 5G handsets will hit the ground running in 2020, opening the door for much higher-quality internet content. Higher bandwidth will pave the way for more HD video and augmented and virtual reality content. In addition, Post says 5G should grease the wheels of the internet of things and serve as a demand catalyst for cloud data services. Bandwidth will no longer limit these technologies. Initial speed tests on major 5G network providers suggest 5G networks will be 200% to 800% faster than 4G LTE networks. Post’s top three global 5G stock picks are Alphabet, Snap and Amazon.

Rise of the millennials.

The world population is now 46% comprised of millennials and the younger Gen Z generation. Post says these young adults are “digital natives,” meaning they are the first generations to have grown up in a connected and device-driven world. In 2020, Post says millennials will account for a higher percentage of global income and consumption and will help drive the secular digital transformation of the global economy. He says companies geared toward millennials will benefit, while companies with older customer bases could struggle. His top millennial generation stock picks include Facebook, Snap, Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Uber Technologies (UBER).

Initial public offerings.

Unfortunately, 2019 saw its fair share of unicorn IPO flops, including Uber, Lyft (LYFT) and WeWork. Post says the struggles of the 2019 class of tech IPOs is a signal that the market is shifting its preference away from growth and toward profitability. In that sense, 2020 IPO investors should look for tech stocks that are managing expenses, and have shorter paths to positive cash flow and income. At the same time, the market could start to reward recent IPO stocks for demonstrating progress on profitability. Potential winners include Lyft, Pinterest, Uber, Chewy (CHWY) and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Airbnb disruption.

Post has named Airbnb its disruptor of the year for 2020. He says Airbnb has already completely changed the nature of the travel business. Recently, the company has shifted its attention to vacation rentals, luxury, hotel and corporate bookings, and even trip experiences. The Airbnb IPO has been the subject of much speculation, and the company reportedly plans to go public sometime in 2020. Airbnb is valued at around $31 billion in the private market. Post says the potential winners from Airbnb’s disruption are its distribution partners, while competitors like Expedia Group (EXPE) and Booking Holdings are potential losers.

Regulations.

Regulatory concerns have been a dark cloud over an otherwise booming tech sector in recent years, and Post says regulatory scrutiny will likely intensify in 2020. Post says there are four primary concerns for tech investors. First, big tech revenue models could be called into question. Second, regulatory compliance could drive up operating costs. Third, companies could be subject to compliance penalties. And finally, some of the largest companies could be subject to antitrust legislation. Post says Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon are potentially vulnerable to antitrust regulation, while Twitter and Snap are also at risk of user data regulation.

Continuation of secular trends.

Post is also watching three long-term trends that may not make a huge splash in 2020 but will continue to emerge as growth drivers. The first trend is artificial intelligence and machine learning, the second is delivery robotics and the third trend is self-driving cars. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will help to optimize the business world like never before, eliminating bloat, identifying opportunities and potentially dramatically reducing labor costs. Post says artificial intelligence winners include platform companies like Amazon and Alphabet. Autonomous vehicles could also completely transform the business models of rideshare companies Lyft and Uber.

Tech investing themes for 2020:

— Slowing economic growth.

— Big events.

— Over-the-top streaming.

— E-commerce meets advertising.

— 5G networks.

— Rise of the millennials.

— Initial public offerings.

— Airbnb disruption.

— Regulations.

— Continuation of secular trends.

More from U.S. News

7 Ways Millennials Are Becoming Great Investors

8 Top Internet and E-Commerce Stocks to Buy

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

10 Tech Investing Themes for 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com